Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: City Confidential

Best Organization Supporting Veterans

WINNER: Stars and Stripes Honor Flight 262-238-7740 starsandstripeshonorflight.org

Inspired by the National Honor Flight Network, founder Joe Dean wanted to give all veterans who were either terminally ill or who served in Vietnam, Korea or World War II the opportunity to travel to the memorials in Washington, D.C. The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight organization has flown more than 7,600 veterans to visit the memorials for free since 2008. Completely volunteer-based, 200 volunteers have honored and given thanks to veterans by organizing 56 flights from Wisconsin. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Dryhootch Milwaukee Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Of Commerce

Local Activist

WINNER: Camille Mays facebook.com/peacegardenprojectMke

Known for creating the Peace Garden Project in Milwaukee, Camille Mays spreads the message of love and peace by creating memorials for gun-related violence and other deaths in Milwaukee neighborhoods. Mays organizes events to pay tribute to lost loved ones, gathers the community to cleanup neighborhoods and creates memorials by planting gardens. Through landscaping, Mays wants to create healthy neighborhoods in Milwaukee, and she incorporates artwork, giving the area a beautiful space. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Alex Corona Tory Lowe Vaun Mayes

Local Character

WINNER: John McGivern johnmcgivern.com

As local characters go, John McGivern definitely qualifies. Perhaps you’ve seen his fun and in-depth exploration of Milwaukee-area neighborhoods, “Around the Corner,” on PBS. Maybe you’ve seen him live in a stage play, where his large personality can steal the show. He’s funny, he’s witty, and he knows Milwaukee and what Milwaukeeans are about better than most. McGivern’s infectious positive energy brings a smile to the face of those who see him, and he makes Milwaukee a happier place with his presence. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Martin Moore Milverine Roosevelt “Freeway” McCarter Ryan Laessig Tory Lowe

Local Entrepreneur

Becky Cooper-Clancy and her husband, Ryan, noticed that it was hard to find one place that can entertain several kids of varying ages, so they created their own: Bounce Milwaukee. Bounce is an entertainment center ideal for all kids, as it includes laser tag, arcade games, rock climbing, inflatable structures, axe-throwing and more. Bounce made a name for itself as a liberal workplace catering to social justice activists, going so far as to offer all-inclusive childcare for parents who wish to protest or take part in an act of activism. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Joseph Skow (Joseph Skow Casting) Shawn DeKay (Dream Lab) Steph Davies (The Waxwing) Rick Wiegand (Ambassador Hotel) Ryan Laessig (Milwaukee Alt)

Milwaukee Alderperson

WINNER: Bob Donovan

Bob Donovan has been an outspoken critic of Mayor Tom Barrett; he even put his money where his mouth was by running unsuccessfully against Barrett several years ago. But even if his metro-wide appeal was limited, Donovan served the city’s Eighth District for nearly two decades and effectively represented the interests of his constituents. In 2019, he announced he would not seek another term. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Cavalier Johnson Chantia Lewis Michael Murphy Nik Kovac

Milwaukee County Supervisor

WINNER: Marina Dimitrijevic (4th District)

As a member of the country board, Marina Dimitrijevic has been unapologetically progressive in her stands and unafraid to challenge the powers that be in county government. Representing the Fourth District, centered around Bay View, she balanced the issues of her growing neighborhood with concerns affecting everyone, including raising the minimum wage and calling out the harmful effects of big money on politics. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Jason Haas (14th District) Sheldon Wasserman (3rd District) Steven Shea (8th District)

Milwaukeean of the Year

WINNER: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) nba.com/bucks

We are living the golden age of Wisconsin sports. The Bucks, Brewers and Packers have all seen championship-caliber teams recently, with University of Wisconsin squads no strangers to post-season appearances. The Brewers and Packers have had Most Valuable Players with Christian Yelich and Aaron Rodgers. Now, it is the Bucks’ turn. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek-born son of Nigerian parents signed to play for Milwaukee in 2013, and his star has been ascendant ever since. Antetokounmpo’s raw talent and desire to improve made the Bucks a championship contender, and his humility helped him get voted Milwaukeean of the Year. (Blaine Schultz)

RUNNERS-UP: Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers) Jennifer Clark (Jen's Sweet Treats) Nyesha Stone (Carvd N Stone)

Most Beloved Politician

Tony Evers

Tony Evers was elected governor of Wisconsin in 2018 and has led on improving public education, health care, natural resources, racial equity, women’s health, LGBTQ rights and more. Evers was born in Plymouth and attended UW-Madison for each of his three degrees. With a long history in public education, Evers stands for kids in Wisconsin and believes by investing in education, Wisconsin is investing in our future. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Cavalier Johnson Gwen Moore Scott Walker Tom Barrett

Most Despised Politician

Illustration by: Melissa Lee Johnson

WINNER: Scott Walker scottwalker.com

You might think despised is a strong word, but consider former Gov. Scott Walker’s legacy. He successfully broke the Wisconsin teachers’ union and later boasted he was “proud to be the pro-education governor,” campaigning in his eventually unsuccessful reelection bid. Shortly before leaving office, Walker signed legislation to weaken the powers of governor-elect Tony Evers.

Walker greased the rails for Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group factory in Racine County, with an agreement that allowed the factory to draw 7 million gallons of water per day from Lake Michigan. In his initial campaign, Walker claimed he would create 250,000 jobs for the state of Wisconsin. According to one analysis, Walker’s policies resulted in a loss of 80,000 jobs. Strangely, he also offers a Hawaiian cruise, where you can relax with his family. (Blaine Schultz)

RUNNERS-UP: Chris Abele Tom Barrett Tony Zielinski

Most Trusted Public Official

WINNER: Tony Evers (also won Most Beloved Politician) RUNNERS-UP: Cavalier Johnson Gwen Moore Tom Barrett

Non-Profit/Human Services Organization

WINNER: La Causa 414-647-8750 lacausa.org

Since 1972, when the bilingual daycare center opened, La Causa has served the Hispanic community and beyond through social services and education. La Causa Charter School serves nearly 800 elementary and middle school students in K4 through eighth grade, offering bilingual learning in an innovative, multicultural environment. Science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) are an important part of the curriculum.

RUNNERS-UP: Ignite the Spirit-Milwaukee Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - Wisconsin Chapter Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard

Philanthropist

WINNER: Lynde Uihlein bricofund.org

Lynde Uihlein is the founder of Brico Fund, a non-profit, grant-making organization primarily dedicated to women’s issues and the environment. “Brico Fund has recommitted to its work in the environment, building on its past focus on water to also include the climate crisis, given the profound and broad impacts that global heating has had and will have on everyone who calls Wisconsin home,” says the current call for grant proposals. This merely hints at all she’s doing for us. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Chris Abele Daniel Bader Michael Cudahy

Place to Pick Up the Shepherd Express

WINNER: Colectivo Coffee Multiple locations

Print isn’t dead—and neither is reading a newspaper in a coffee shop. Rather than leaving the field to the trans-national corporations, Colectivo is one of several local chains that have held their ground in Milwaukee against out-of-town competition. Colectivo is a perennial Best of Milwaukee winner in this category, and there is little doubt as to why: Their venues are always bustling with people taking time to catch up on their city over a hot cup of coffee. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Beans & Barley Fuel Café Outpost Natural Foods Pick 'n Save

Place to Work for Social Justice

WINNER: Legal Aid Society Multiple locations 414-727-5300 lasmilwaukee.com

One of the nation’s oldest, continuously operating, public interest law firms the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee was founded in 1916 “to do all things necessary for the prevention of injustice.” In addition to representing individuals and families, the Legal Aid Society also challenges patterns and practices of abusive behavior by large corporations and governmental entities through litigation of class action and major impact cases. (Blaine Schultz)

RUNNERS-UP: ACLU of Milwaukee Benedict Center Black Leaders Organizing for Communities Voces de la Frontera

Place to Work for Environmental Change

WINNER: Urban Ecology Center Multiple locations urbanecologycenter.org

When, for example, you walk along the east bank of the Milwaukee River north of Humboldt Avenue and see, touch and breathe the fruits of this organization’s labors, you can thank the Urban Ecology Center for the care they give to restoring, protecting and anticipating the future needs of our local green spaces and our threatened planet. Along with studying its natural history and the area’s changing animal and human habitats, they’re working to educate us all. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Milwaukee Riverkeeper Milwaukee Water Commons River Revitalization Foundation

Rising Star in Politics

WINNER: Mandela Barnes 414-939-4736 mandelabarnes.com

The former Democratic member of the Wisconsin State Assembly now serves as the state’s Lieutenant Governor. Barnes campaigned for improving schools, health care and living wage jobs, and he is known for his work towards gun violence prevention. He also became the chair of the legislature's Black and Latino Caucus in his first term. Barnes has represented District 11 from 2013 to 2017 and has taken a hard look at income inequality in Wisconsin. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Cavalier Johnson Evan Goyke Keith Stanley

State Legislator

Chris Larson is a Wisconsin state senator representing the Seventh District.

WINNER: Sen. Chris Larson 608-266-7505 sen.larson@legis.wi.gov

From a recent letter to constituents, an invitation to attend a town hall: “I have lived in, worked for and been part of this community for my entire life,” Chris Larson said. “I am committed to our shared neighborhood and this drives me to continually reach out to you for your thoughts and guidance. This works best when we can meet and talk. Your opinions drive what we champion. Your views matter.” That’s no lie. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Rep. Evan Goyke Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa Sen. Lena Taylor

