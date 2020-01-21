Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Out & About

×

Art Studio/Classes

This Milwaukee branch of a national chain offers acrylic painting classes. The art supplies are provided, and no experience is necessary. Each session, all the students are focusing on creating the same painting under the supervision of an accomplished artist instructor in a relaxed, fun ambiance. Spoiler alert: The “twist” is booze. Outside of private classes, which can be reserved for company events or birthdays, students are encouraged to purchase local wines and beers at the bar and sip while splashing color on a canvas. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Dream Lab KitscheCoo Unique Gifts & Classes Village Paper & Ink

Attraction For Out-Of-Town Guests

Milwaukee Art Museum

WINNER: Milwaukee Art Museum mam.org

It’s been featured in advertising and has displaced the beloved Mitchell Park Domes and the soaring belfry of City Hall as our city’s symbol. The soaring spikes of the museum’s Santiago Calatrava addition is a landmark on our lakefront. Once inside, the museum’s eclectic collection spans the ancient world through the moderns and afford space for increasingly ambitious programming with multi-media aspects and contemporary relevance for Milwaukee and the wider world. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery First and Bowl Lakefront Brewery

Axe Throwing Bar

WINNER: Lumber Axe 2246 W. Bluemound Rd. 262-788-9478 lumberaxe.com

Axe-throwing sounds like a terrible idea when you’ve had a few drinks, but maybe it’s just a natural evolution of playing darts at the bar. In the case of Lumber Axe, that means it’s a really nice bar, with more than 100 varieties of craft beers, a staff member “axe coach” to instruct how to throw safely and on-site escape rooms. Lumber Axe also has more traditional throwing dart lanes as well as pool tables, so if everyone in your group isn’t into tossing axes around, there is still plenty to do here. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: AXE MKE Fling Milwaukee (Bounce Milwaukee) NorthSouth Club

Bar For Quiet Conversation

Photo credit: At Random

WINNER: At Random (also won Best Romantic Bar) 2501 S. Delaware Ave. 414-481-8030

Some bars will whip up a Brandy Alexander on request, but At Random isn’t just “some bar.” The Bay View lounge can handle a dozen different ice cream drinks, including Grasshoppers and Peanut Buttercups, served in soda fountain glasses and topped with cherries and butter cookies. If dessert isn’t your thing, At Random also renders such exotic inventions as the Red Dragon with vodka and rum and the Black Magic with Southern Comfort and vodka. In a “Mad Men” mood? At Random is the place for a Rob Roy or a Stinger. The drink menu is larger and more elaborate than the food menu at most restaurants, and yes, you can order plain old scotch and water on the rocks if that’s your fancy. They even have eye-catching non-alcoholic drinks. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Bryant's Cocktail Lounge Charles E Fromage Gin Rickey (Ambassador Hotel)

Bar On A Budget

WINNER: Ray & Dot’s Tap 6531 W. Grange Ave. 414-421-1960

Somehow the secret got out. Operating for more than half a century out of the Greendale American Legion Post, Ray & Dot’s has retained some of its small-town, midcentury flavor while updating its bar menu. Wow, flavored vodka? Who heard of such a thing in 1950s heartland America? Although prices have crept upwards over the years, they haven’t kept abreast of inflation. Ray & Dot’s is one of the most “reasonable”—as we say in Old Milwaukee—priced taps in town. (Morton Shlabotnik)

RUNNERS-UP: Art☆Bar Brass Monkey Pub Landmark Lanes

Bar To Be Seen In

WINNER: Elsa’s on the Park 833 N. Jefferson St. 414-765-0615 elsas.com

After more than 35 years in the same Downtown spot, Elsa’s classic, never-out-of-fashion look has endured. Patrons are met with a warm ambiance despite the cold, hard surfaces of terrazzo floors and marble-topped tables. A trio of mirrors hangs above the bar and the chairs and booths are black and comfortable; the high ceiling with track lighting points toward a back room in the deep recesses of the building. One feels welcome to stay—never rushed to make way for the next table of customers. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Charles E Fromage Lost Whale The Outsider

Bar To Watch Soccer In

WINNER: The Highbury Pub 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-294-4400 thehighbury.com

Whether you call it soccer or football, the truth is it takes a certain kind of establishment to handle hosting the emotional intensity of a match. Soccer is notorious for eliciting fervent devotion from its fans, so the fun environment of this pub is great for tempering team rivalries and bringing patrons together. In addition to satisfying the soccer enthusiasts, The Highbury is a well-stocked, comfortable watering hole for watching other sports games and enjoying live music. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Moran's Pub Nomad World Pub Red Lion Pub Three Lions Pub

Bar With A Patio

WINNER: Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery 917 W. Juneau Ave. 414-630-1609 bestplacemilwaukee.com

Having a beer while surrounded by brick and the history of the Pabst Brewing means Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery is the best bar to enjoy the patio on a warm Milwaukee day. Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery reopened in 2001 with owner Jim Haertel. Since then, the bar has been restored to its original look and feel, giving Milwaukee the perfect spot for a brew and a little history. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Charles E Fromage Gin Rickey (Ambassador Hotel) Lost Whale

Beer Garden

WINNER: South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden 2900 S. Shore Drive

No other permanent beer garden has a view like this one; it’s right on the lake, with views of sailboats and Downtown Milwaukee fireworks. Two fire pits keep you warm on chilly nights, and a pergola provides a bit of shade when it’s hot. The bar serves up Miller-owned taps like Leinenkugel, Blue Moon and Crispin cider. Bring your own glass or buy one there (this one doesn’t deal with glassware deposits). They serve a full menu of apps for sharing and sandwiches. (Lacey Muszynski)

RUNNERS-UP: Estabrook Beer Garden Hubbard Park Beer Garden Humboldt Park Beer Garden Whitnall Beer Garden

Bloody Mary

Sobelmans

WINNER: Sobelman’s Pub and Grill Multiple locations sobelmanspubandgrill.com

There are Bloody Marys and then there are Sobelman’s Bloody Marys. And with specialty names like “The Crown Mary,” “the Masterpiece” and “The Bloody Beast,” it’s easy to understand why. There are entire food groups on and included in these one-of-a-kind libations. While “The Masterpiece” gets topped with a cheeseburger slider, “The Baconado” comes with an entire skewer of bacon-wrapped jalapeño cheese balls. And then there’s “The Bloody Beast” which features an entire fried chicken! (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Gin Rickey (Ambassador Hotel) Steny's Tavern & Grill West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe The Wicked Hop

Brewery Tour

WINNER: Lakefront Brewery (also won Best Milwaukee Tour) 1872 N. Commerce St. 414-372-8800 lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront’s list of bests grows longer every year. Best brew pub, perhaps, for its nationally awarded green production practices? Best craft beer for organic, gluten-free varieties made entirely of local ingredients? A fish fry accompanied by live polka music? Best of Milwaukee Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds? Tours by professional theatre artists kept alive between stage gigs? The night-lighted beer barrel sculpture crawling across the eastern exterior? The heart-lifting outdoor bar on the Riverwalk? All that. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Black Husky Brewing Miller Brewing Co. Milwaukee Brewing Company

Cocktail Lounge

facebook.com/bryantscocktaillounge

WINNER: Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge 1579 S. Ninth St. 414-383-2620 bryantscocktaillounge.com

Bryant’s has achieved acclaim thanks to a tradition of quality cocktails and singularly customized service since 1938. There is no menu to choose from: Drinks are concocted based upon patron preference. Bartenders conversationally inquire about favorite flavor profiles, and through a combination of intuition and artistry, mix drinks that are sure to delight. Since the building’s exterior is markedly unassuming, patrons’ eyes must adjust upon entry to take in the velvety, vintage ambience. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: At Random Blu (Pfister Hotel) Gin Rickey (Ambassador Hotel) Lost Whale

Comedy Group

Matt Garnaas (l) and Dave Nelsen (r) of The Midnite Show performed every Saturday at midnight at ComedySportz Milwaukee

WINNER: ComedySportz 420 S. First St. 414-272-8888 cszmke.com

Comedy as a sport is an improv comedy exercise that makes humor into a fast-paced, energetic and competitive discipline, complete with referee and teams battling each other with wits and repartee. The audience participates and cues the players, and all the jokes are made up on the spot! ComedySportz Milwaukee is a trendsetter, spreading the love for improv comedy and nurturing local comedians for more than 30 years. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Ampersand Theater Company broadminded comedy Milwaukee Comedy

Craft Beer Selection At A Bar

WINNER: Sugar Maple 441 E Lincoln Ave. 414-509-6035 mysugarmaple.com

Sugar Maple offers a wide selection of 60 beers on tap, including breweries Black Husky Brewing, 1840 Brewing, 3 Sheeps Brewing Company and Ale Asylum. Their curved bar creates a funky atmosphere, and the concert stage welcomes music throughout the week, encouraging those to enjoy a hot summer day or cold winter night. For people who don’t drink, they also have kombucha and a unique grapefruit soda on tap. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: The Brass Tap Burnhearts Champps Americana Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

Dance Club

WINNER: Mad Planet 533 E. Center St. 414-263-4555 mad-planet.net

From the Friday night retro dance parties to the psychedelic décor, hosting both local bands and national touring acts, Mad Planet is, in a word, eclectic. There is something particularly inviting about an institution that favors such an inclusive party atmosphere, especially one with inexpensive imbibements. This democratic appreciation for the tunes of old and the knowledge that one need not be fancy to have a good time have earned Mad Planet almost 30 years of success in Milwaukee. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: LaCage NiteClub LUCID Light Lounge No. 720 This is it!

Escape Room

WINNER: City 13 6925 S. Sixth St., Suite 500 414-405-9642 escapecity13.com

In order to escape City 13’s curated game rooms, players must communicate and collaborate—before time runs out. The overarching mission is to “save the city,” so the pressure is on to hunt for clues, solve riddles and accomplish puzzling tasks. City 13 ups the entertainment ante and features high-tech props to intensify the immersive effect for visitors of all ages. As an added bonus, guests may enjoy complimentary refreshments before and after their heroic efforts, win or lose. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Escape MKE Escape the Room Milwaukee Save Milwaukee Escape Rooms TeamEscape 262

Happy Hour

WINNER: Mulligan’s Irish Pub & Grill 8933 S. 27th St. 414-304-0300

The hybrid Irish pub-sports bar in Franklin boasts a boatload of taps mixing craft beer, macro mainstays and the usual Irish suspects—Guinness, Harp, Magners and Smithwick’s. The menu is wide-ranging, from a savory Jameson whiskey-glazed salmon, to Irish classics like shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash served with a killer Guinness-based gravy, to pub pizzas. Their house-made corned beef pops up on several dishes. The adventurous should seek out the reuben pizza. Mulligan’s has two happy hours, 2-6 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight daily, with deals on micro and import beer, rail drinks and appetizers. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Gin Rickey (Ambassador Hotel) Lost Whale Trailer Park Tavern

Hookah Lounge

WINNER: Casablanca Multiple locations

It can be an unusually pleasant smoking experience—luxuriating in the cool, smooth and flavorful smoke of the hookah. Known in India and across the Near East, hookah-smoking was once an ethnic pastime in America, but it has become a more mainstream activity with “hookah lounges” popping up around town. But where better to indulge than at one of Milwaukee’s finest Middle Eastern restaurants, Casablanca, where the hookah is organically part of the cultural vibe? But beware: The water pipe doesn’t filter out potentially harmful elements. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Dream Lab Nice Ash Revel Bar

Hotel Lounge

Iron Horse Hotel

WINNER: The Yard at the Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St. 414-374-4766 ironhorsehotelmke.com

The Yard at the Iron Horse Hotel got some new additions this past summer, and it makes outside drinking, dining and hanging even more relaxing. The outdoor patio fills up with those cooler-by-the-lake breezes, while its new roof keeps everyone dry during a downpour. The food and beverage menu also benefitted from some changes as well, with seasonal cocktails, an expanded menu and brunch on the weekend. Who could ask for anything more? (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Gin Rickey (Ambassador Hotel) Blue Milwaukee—Pfister Hotel The Bar at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel

Import Beer Selection At A Bar

WINNER: Von Trier 2235 N. Farwell Ave. 414-272-1775 vontriers.com

Since July 1978, Von Trier has proudly served Milwaukeeans and their out-of-town friends a uniquely German experience. Featuring a robust selection of German import drafts, a creative classic cocktail and hot drink list, expansive and carefully curated craft beer (draft and bottle) selections, top-notch wines and even German-centric culinary items, Von Trier has stood the test of time and etched itself into legend as a Milwaukee institution. (John Jahn)

RUNNERS-UP: Romans Pub Sir James Sugar Maple

Irish Pub

WINNER: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub 1234 N. Astor St. 414-272-5273 countyclare-inn.com

In the best sense, this comforting place is Irish Fest all year round. It’s authentic in hospitality as well as food, drink and music. Everyone’s invited. The bar is cozy, and the casual restaurant resembles a parlor. Traditional Irish dishes include the delicious root soup. It’s also up-to-date. You can eat vegetarian, vegan, gluten free or dairy free. For drinks, along with Guinness and Irish whiskey, the chef’s Bloody Mary is a specialty. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Mo's Irish Pub Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Paddy's Pub

Jazz Club

facebook.com/thejazzestate

WINNER: Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave. jazzestate.com

Milwaukee’s jazz scene remains vibrant, if slightly off the radar. Once again, The Jazz Estate takes the BOM honors. The club’s four-decade pedigree means you can count on the nightspot for some serious jazz. If you are looking for an intimate lounge with a timeless vibe, this is it. (Blaine Schultz)

RUNNERS-UP: Caroline's Jazz Club The Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts The Packing House

Karaoke Bar

WINNER: Tonic Tavern 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-455-3205 tonictavern.com

Known, among other things, for its open design with a full-service patio and plenty of outdoor seating, this dynamic bar regularly hosts live music shows, trivia nights and special events. But it seems it is their karaoke nights, which take place every Tuesday, that captured Milwaukee’s heart, so jump on stage and start singing! Liquid courage is provided with incentives to sing in the shape of free drinks; and champagne bottles go for $10 a pop. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Brass Monkey Pub Landmark Lanes Punch Bowl Social Up & Under Pub Walker's Pint

Live Music Venue

WINNER: Historic Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St. 414-286-3205 pabsttheater.org

Built in 1895, the Historic Pabst Theater has hosted all performing arts on its stage, from theater, to opera, to dance and music. An Austrian crystal chandelier hangs above the auditorium, and a white Italian Carrara marble staircase gives patrons an experience of both history and entertainment. The theater has become a regular stop for touring rock bands, pop singers and classical ensembles alike. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Budweiser Pavilion Cactus Club Iron Mike's

Margarita

WINNER: Café Corazon Multiple locations corazonmilwaukee.com

Upon returning to Milwaukee from Oakland, Calif., Wendy and George Mireles opened their first café in Riverwest in 2009, offering Latin cuisine using ingredients from Wendy’s family’s farm, local farmers and their own urban garden. Last June, Café Corazon opened their third farm-to-table taqueria in the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16. Fittingly, they scored a trifecta of BOMs in Burrito, Mexican Restaurant and Margarita categories. (Shepherd Express Staff)

RUNNERS-UP: BelAir Cantina Chilango Express Little Cancun

Martini

WINNER: Elsa’s On The Park 833 N. Jefferson St. 414-765-0615 elsas.com

Shaken? Stirred? Elsa’s does it all and infinitely more when it comes to “the martini.” There’s plenty to choose from in addition to the traditional tried and true. “The Sourtini” features Stolichnaya raspberry vodka, chambord, Elsa’s citrus sour, muddled limes and cranberry. Dessert in a glass. Or, if it’s something more citrusy, try the grapefruit martini, made with grapefruit vodka and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice. (At least it sounds healthy, right?) Sit, sip. It’s Elsa’s. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Gin Rickey (Ambassador Hotel) JoJo's Martini Lounge Lost Whale

Microbrewery/Taproom

Third Space Brewing Company

WINNER: Third Space Brewing 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. 414-909-BEER thirdspacebrewing.com

Named after the summer camp “third-space” camp Minikani where founders Kevin Wright and Andy Gehl met, Third Space Brewery has brought craft brews to Milwaukee. Their core beers—“Happy Place,” a Midwest pale ale; “That’s Gold!” a Kolsch; and “Upward Spiral,” an India pale ale, among others—are distributed throughout local bars and restaurants. There are also specialty drinks like a Milwaukee Mule, Cranberry Kettle Sour and a Cold Brew Brew. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Black Husky Brewing Eagle Park Brewing Enlightened Brewing Company Lakefront Brewery Vennture Brew Co.

Milwaukee Tour

WINNER: Lakefront Brewery (also won Best Brewery Tour) RUNNERS-UP: Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery Gothic Milwaukee Milwaukee Brewing Company Milwaukee Food Tours

New Bar (Opened In 2019)

WINNER: First and Bowl 2969 N. 114th St. 414-988-9316 firstandbowl.com

Football bowling (a game that combines American football and cornhole with bowling pin targets) is First and Bowl’s calling card. However, this establishment has also earned recognition for reasons beyond being the first in Milwaukee to supply this form of entertainment—the full-service bar, additional games, ample food menu and big-screen TVs help keep patrons happy. Offering affordable prices and a family friendly atmosphere make this unique new bar comfortable and inviting for folks of all ages. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Charles E Fromage NorthSouth Club Trailer Park Tavern

Paint And Wine Bar

WINNER: Painting with a Twist (also won Best Art Studio and Best Trivia Night) RUNNERS-UP: Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall Splash Studio

Pet-Friendly Establishment

WINNER: Sip & Purr Cat Café 2021 E. Ivanhoe Place 414-585-0707 sipandpurr.com

Picture this: You are enjoying a maple pecan cake, or perhaps a house-made muffin, in an elegant, bright and airy café, while watching dozens of cats roam, doze off or play with the customers in the adjacent lounge. The cats at Sip & Purr are up for adoption, so customers can get to know them before offering them a forever home. Since 2018, hundreds of cats have been adopted through the café, which makes the most of its feline employees through drag bingo, yoga, movie nights and many more such fun events. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Black Husky Brewing Camp Bar Lost Valley Cider Co. Trailer Park Tavern

Rock Club

WINNER: Saloon on Calhoun With Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive 262-783-0222 saloononcalhoun.com

Everything’s better with bacon, so when the Saloon changed ownership, the pork perk was tacked onto its name to signal a new era. This venue boasts state-of-the-art sound equipment, a bacon happy hour, delicious food (sans bacon), as well as numerous, changing craft beers and cocktails. Providing a welcoming, entertaining atmosphere for audiences and performers, alike is paramount to owner Dave Dayler; patrons are sure to appreciate being well fed and attended to. Enjoy the rock and roll—with bacon! (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Cactus Club Linneman's Riverwest Inn Mad Planet Quarters Rock N' Roll Palace The Rave / Eagles Club Sabbatic Shank Hall Walker's Point Music Hall

Romantic Bar

WINNER: At Random (also won Best Bar For Quiet Conversation) RUNNERS-UP: Bryant's Cocktail Lounge Charles E Fromage Painting with a Twist

Sports Bar

WINNER: Steny’s Tavern & Grill 800 S. Second St. 414-672-7139 stenystavern.com

Steny’s is a Milwaukee institutions, 35 years in the making and still going strong, and there’s good reason for being the BOM sports bar. With 16-plus high-definition TVs and a ginormous 10-foot big screen, this is sports watching at its max, especially given full audio through the pub and grill. All the Wisconsin teams get full attention, as well as nationally televised games. And for hockey fans, Steny’s is also the official sports bar for the Chicago Blackhawks. Go Team Steny’s! (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Brass Monkey Pub The Brass Tap First and Bowl Kelly's Bleachers Miller Time Pub & Grill Moran's Pub

Strip Club

WINNER: Silk Exotic Multiple locations silkexotic.com

If you have a wad of Washingtons burning a hole in your pocket, and you’re itching to stick a couple, three or more of them within the friendly confines of someone’s G-string or what-have-you, I suggest that your grocery store, fast-food joint or walk-in health clinic is not the place to perform such a charitable deed. No sir; you get your gift-giving fingers over to Silk Exotic, adult entertainment par excellence, I kid you not. (Art Kumbalek)

RUNNERS-UP: The Airport Lounge On the Border Texas Jay's Solid Gold

Trivia Night

WINNER: Painting with a Twist (also won Best Art Studio and Best Paint And Wine Bar) RUNNERS-UP: Blackbird Bar Brass Monkey Pub Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Wine Selection At A Bar

WINNER: Balzac 1617 N. Arlington Place 414-755-0099 balzacwinebar.com

I had the most delicious glass of red wine here the other night. I’ve no idea what it was. I’ve learned to trust that whatever the warm, brilliant staff brings me will be perfect for my palette and pocketbook. I’m lucky to live within waving distance; Balzac is my ideal spot for any kind of conversation. The decor is simple and handsome, and the wine is so lovely you can make a glass last a good hour. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: BaccaNera Enoteca & Winebar MKE Charles E Fromage Vintage 38

