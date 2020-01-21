Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Retail Food & Drink

× Expand Photo credit: West Allis Farmers Market

Bakery

WINNER: Simma’s Bakery 817 N. 68th St. 414-257-0998 simmasbakery.com

Simma’s Bakery has long been a favorite in Milwaukee. It doesn’t really matter what type of baked goods you’re looking for, because whatever it is, Simma’s will likely exceed your expectations. Towering wedding cakes, scrumptious tarts, birthday cupcakes, yummy cookies and just about anything else you can think of, Simma’s will either have it or make it for you. Perhaps the very best creations they make are their beautiful and completely decadent cheesecakes. Try one today; it just may change your life! (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Blooming Lotus Bakery Bunzel’s Meat Market Grebe's Bakery Jen's Sweet Treats National Bakery & Deli

Beer Selection

WINNER: Discount Liquor (also won Best Liquor Store) multiple locations discountliquorinc.com

In business since 1960, Discount Liquor’s longevity is attributed to customer service, consistently low prices and lots of variety. There are 1,500 import, craft and domestic beers available and more than 8,000 wines, including vino from countries such as Serbia, Greece, Moldova, Uruguay and Slovenia. More than 3,500 varieties of spirits from both national and local distillers line the shelves. (Sheila Julson)

RUNNERS-UP:

Otto's Wine and Spirits

Ray's Wine & Spirits

Woodman's Food Market

Butcher Shop

WINNER: Bunzel's Meat Market (also won Best Meat Selection) 9015 W. Burleigh St. 414-873-7960 bunzels.com

Family owned and operated for four generations, Bunzel’s Meat Market is a Milwaukee institution. Beautiful cuts of beef, pork and chicken will tempt you every time you are in front of their well-stocked case. The knowledgeable, friendly butchers are always willing to answer questions and offer solid suggestions. Milwaukee is a place where people truly appreciate a good brat. If you’re looking for some of the very best the city has to offer, go to Bunzel’s and stock up before your next cookout (try the honey mustard brat). You’ll never go back to frozen grocery store brats again. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Kettle Range Meat Company Ray's Butcher Shoppe Rupena's Fine Foods

Cheese Selection

WINNER: West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe 6832 W. Becher St. 414-543-4230 wacheese-gifts.com

The West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe doesn’t fit one single mold. Instead, it’s a little bit of many things all rolled into one. Most people know it first as a retail store, and that is what it started as (I remember going there when I was young since we lived close by). But several years ago, an eat-in café was added to the store. Now, it’s part coffee shop, brunch spot, bar and sandwich shop, and it wears all those hats effortlessly. (Lacey Muszynski)

RUNNERS-UP: Mars Cheese Castle Whole Foods Wisconsin Cheese Mart

Chocolatier

WINNER: Indulgence Chocolatiers 211 S. Second St. 414-223-0123 indulgencechocolatiers.com

Alcohol and fine chocolate go together like needle and thread; add some cheese to the mix, and you get Indulgence Chocolatiers’ pairing classes. The culinary artists at Indulgence allow the public to see them create the delicate sweets they sell, and they made a specialty of finding the right balance of flavors between cheese, wine and chocolate, truffles, pralines and toffee created in their kitchen. Their two locations, in Shorewood and Wauwatosa, also double as ice cream shops. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Fazio's Chocolate Kilwins Milwaukee Tabal Chocolate

Farmers Market

Photo credit: West Allis Farmers Market

WINNER: West Allis Farmers’ Market 6501 W. National Ave. 414-302-8600 westallisfarmersmarket.com

There are many great farmers markets in our area, but the West Allis Farmers’ Market feels like the granddaddy of them all. Not only is it the largest open-air market in our area, it’s also been in operation for 101 years. From May to November, farmers, makers and local food truck operators set up shop on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons (and occasionally during other special events). Beautiful, fresh produce, live plants, locally made honey, grass-fed beef and many other treats inspire even the pickiest eater to try something new. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Enderis Park Farmers Market Greenfield Farmer’s Market Riverwest Gardener’s Market Shorewood Farmer's Market South Shore Farmer’s Market Tosa Farmer's Market Walker Square Farmers' Market

Grocery—All Purpose

WINNER: Sendik’s Food Market multiple locations

Those firehouse-red bags have become a trademark. Sendik’s has spread across the metro Milwaukee area with more than 15 venues, offering a wide variety of staples as well as ethnic and unique items. The produce sections are large and include some organic products; the deli and butcher sections are also extensive and known for quality. (Morton Shlabotnik)

RUNNERS-UP: ALDI Outpost Natural Foods Rupena's Fine Foods Woodman's Food Market

Grocery—Ethnic

WINNER: Glorioso's Italian Market (also won Best Grocery—Gourmet) 1011 E. Brady St. 414-272-0540 gloriosos.com

Glorioso’s Italian Market has all you need for classic Italian cooking and even offers classes now in its cucina across the street (or, simply buy it readymade from the grocery’s dazzling deli). Imported and local artisanal products fill the shelves. Neighboring Peter Sciortino Bakery’s precious cookies are here, beside thick, colorful, homemade gelatos with fanciful flavors. The varieties of mushrooms and cheeses, of crackers and crotini, of pastas and wines, are marvelous. My fish-loving friend adores the sardine aisle. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Cermak Fresh Market El Rey Rupena's Fine Foods

Grocery—Gourmet

WINNER: Glorioso's Italian Market (also won Best Grocery—Ethnic) RUNNERS-UP: G. Groppi Food Market Outpost Natural Foods Sendik's Food Market Whole Foods Market

Grocery—Organic

WINNER: Outpost Natural Foods multiple locations

The co-op movement got a second wind in America in the late 1960s. Outpost Natural Foods is the co-op that not only survived but grew, adapting to the times as the times caught up with it. The Milwaukee institution provides fresh, nutritious produce, meat, dairy and vegan products, along with top-notch beer, wine and snacks. It’s yet another encouragement for shoppers to spend their money in locally owned businesses to boost our community’s economy. Another plus: Outpost staff seems genuinely into the co-op’s mission. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Good Harvest Market Whole Foods Market

Liquor Store

WINNER: Discount Liquor (also won Best Beer Selection) RUNNERS-UP: Otto's Wine and Spirits Ray's Wine & Spirits Total Wine & More

Meat Selection

WINNER: Bunzel's Meat Market (also won Best Butcher Shop) RUNNERS-UP: Kettle Range Meat Company Ray's Butcher Shoppe Rupena's Fine Foods

Sausage Shop

WINNER: Usinger’s Famous Sausage 1030 N. Old World Third St. 414-276-9105 usinger.com

Think Milwaukee, think sausage and think Usinger’s. The company’s products seen in your local grocery store are just the tip of the iceberg. Usinger’s wurstmachers, who practice their culinary art at the 1800s site of the original store, adhere to the old family recipes. Usinger’s deli boasts sliced meats, hams, bacon and snack sticks; the gift store offers applewood-smoked pit ham, Angus beef, cheese, crackers and more. For brats and so more—including for this year’s Best Sausage Shop—Usinger’s is the best of the wurst! (John Jahn)

RUNNERS-UP: Bunzel's Meat Market Milwaukee Sausage Company Rupena's Fine Foods

Take-Out Deli

Photo via Benji's Deli and Restaurant Facebook

WINNER: Benji’s Deli Multiple locations benjisdeliandrestaurant.com

You can take food away from this Kosher-style delicatessen or have it delivered to your door (order online with Doordash). Benji’s will cater your event—large or small—with sandwich, lox and bagels and meat and cheese trays. Stop in their two locations for steaming bowls of chicken soup and borscht, matzoh balls, eggs scrambled with matzoh and—ah!—the brisket melt. And if none of this works for you, they have a selection of burgers and salads. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Bunzel's Meat Market G. Groppi Food Market Rupena's Fine Foods

Wine Selection

WINNER: Total Wine & More Multiple locations totalwine.com

In just three short years, Total Wine & More has become a reader favorite, and it’s easy to see why it’s also the largest independent retailer of wine, beer and spirits nationwide. There are more than 8,000 different wines to choose from and sampled at tasting stations. Add classes that teach customers about wine as well as pairing events, and the case is made (or in this case, the case is sold?). There’s literally something for everyone. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Discount Liquor Nonfiction Natural Wines Otto's Wine and Spirits Ray's Wine & Spirits

