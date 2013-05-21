Film Clips: May 22

Fast & Furious 6 PG-13

Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British terrorist Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). In addition to receiving full pardons, extra incentive is provided to group leader Dom (Vin Diesel) and his best pal Brian (Paul Walker) when Hobbs produces evidence that Dom's sister Letty (Michelle Rodriguez)—thought to be dead—is alive but has been brainwashed by Shaw. This chapter features bigger, complex car-on-car action, but it doesn't stop there, spicing up the chases with semi-trucks, a tank and a plane. (Lisa Miller)

The Hangover Part III R

When the guys (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Justin Bartha) agree to spearhead an intervention to help Alan (Zach Galifianakis), they end up driving Alan to rehab. Along the way, the foursome is pulled over by an angry thug (John Goodman) who demands they find and capture Mr. Chow (Ken Jeong), unless they'd rather be tortured—or worse. Locating Chow proves to be no problem, but hanging on to the slippery criminal is tougher than it looks. Set in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Tokyo, this third and final Hangover chapter is unlikely to recapture the magic of the first installment, but should still be an improvement on most madcap comedies. (L.M.)

The Kings of Summer R

Charming Sundance Film Festival viewers, this coming-of-age comedy follows three youths in search of adventure. Fed up with parental rules, Joe (Nick Robinson), Patrick (Gabriel Basso) and eccentric Biaggio (Moises Arias) run away to the woods where they plan to live off the land and build a secret cabin. All goes well for the boys until they invite pretty classmate Kelly (Erin Moriarty) to see their cabin and a fight to win her affections ensues. Back home, the lead police investigator searching for the missing lads (Mary Lynn Rajskub) gets little help from her know-nothing rookie partner or from the boys' bickering parents. (L.M.)