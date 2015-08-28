Bar Spotlight: O'Lydia's

× Expand Callie Reed FlickrCC

There's a ton to love about O'Lydia's on 1st and Florida. The prices are reasonable, there's lots of food and drink specials, they shuttle people everywhere, and they have some delicious eats. It's a no-nonsense kind of bar that attracts people of all walks of life, leading to good conversation and a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

The antique dark wood bar has a couple huge, strategically placed TVs (and more located around the dining areas), important information for Packer season. Games get boisterous here, as with most bars. Unlike most bars, though, there's a free halftime buffet. The menu changes each week, with things like brats, sloppy joes and a taco bar. There's also the standard free shots for Packer touchdowns. Who can argue with free?

Also free: their shuttles to all kinds of MKE events. They have a couple buses, so they're able to make their way to many events: Summerfest and other festivals at the grounds, Brewers games, Marquette and UWM basketball games, and sometimes even Brew City Bruisers events. As with all free bar shuttles, just buy a couple drinks or some dinner before boarding, and be sure to tip your driver.

Somehow, the kitchen pumps out great food, even though the kitchen it about the size of a postage stamp right next to the bar. My favorite dish so far is the fried chicken dinner. The thin coating of batter was crisp and adhered well to the juicy chicken. Fried shrimp is also homemade and very tasty, made with plump shrimp. Both dinners come with choice of potato, vegetable, garlic bread and soup or salad. It's a filling meal.

It's hard to beat O'Lydia's daily food specials, from all you can eat tacos on Monday night for $5.95 to the popular Thursday burger night. Half pound cheeseburgers are $4.95, with a side of chips or fries for an additional buck. Brunch is served both Saturdays and Sundays, with options like a great breakfast sandwich with hollandaise, corned beef hash and omelets. For all you Bloody Mary lovers out there, know that they serve up a great homemade version with great garnishes.

Happy hour runs 2:00-6:00 p.m. every weekday when all 17 of their taps are $3. There aren't many surprises in the tap list, with the usual Spotted Cow and Riverwest Stein, but Surly Furious, MKE Brewing O'Gii and Karben4's Fantasy Factory have all been on tap recently for some variety. There's also discounts on tall rail drinks and cans of PBR during happy hour. With O'Lydia's proximity to downtown and extended happy hour, it's worth a stop after work. Check their active Facebook page for daily specials and events.

Upcoming Events

Aug 28: Kinnickinnic Whiskey-Wine Cask Finished Release Party at Great Lakes Distillery. Grab yourself one of the 500 bottles of this limited release KK whiskey. Tickets $69 with bottle purchase, $5 without (tasting and snacks included).

Aug 28: Fish Fry and a Flick at Discovery World. Enjoy Bartolotta's fish fry and Point beer while watching Jurassic Park.

Aug 28-29:Sprecher Brewery 30th Anniversary Party at Juneau Park. Sprecher's traveling beer garden trucks will be on hand to serve up Sprecher brews while you enjoy local live music from The Ladders, The Living Statues and De La Buena, among others. Admission is free.

Aug 30: Tour d'Art Bikes Then Beers. Take a 6.5-mile bike tour of public art and architecture, followed by a reception at the Milwaukee Art Museum featuring Brenner Brewing, food trucks, crafts and lawn games.

