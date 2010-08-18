Lunch Menu Sparkles at Mimma’s on Brady Street

×

If one place couldbe credited with spearheading the rebirth of Brady Street, it would have to be Mimma’s(1307 E. Brady St.).The exterior looks like a modest storefront, but the accents of gold paint hintotherwise. Inside, black marble tops the curving bar and faux-marble columnsadd charm to the dining rooms. The Italian menu features an abundance ofpastas. This place is the epitome of Italian elegance, with prices tomatchthat is, until the recently returned lunch menu. This menu isconsiderably smaller, but also more reasonable. Lunch items top out at $15.There are starters of bruschetta and calamari, salads, sandwiches and pizzas.The pizzas, which are not offered on the dinner menu, have a good thin crust.The pizza margherita is a classic, but the carciofi, or artichoke, also works.Weekdays offer a “Happy Hour” menu as well. The bar is a relaxing spot for aglass of wine or perhaps a bottle of Peroni.

