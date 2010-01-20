Old Town Serbian Gourmet’s New Menu

×

The family traditionat one of Milwaukee’slongest-running ethnic restaurants, Old Town Serbian Gourmet House (522 W. Lincoln Ave.),has entered a new era in time for the restaurant’s 40th anniversary this year.Natalia Radicevich, daughter of Old Town’s founder, Alex, set out to move therestaurant into the present without losing all that was good in the past. Shehas been hard at work in the kitchen with her mother (and longtime executivechef), Radmila.

The core of Old Town’sold menu remains. The delicious chicken paprikash and goulash, the baked burekand chevapchichi (grilled sausage), the sarma (stuffed cabbage) and thesignature Serbian salad continue to anchor the roster of entrees andappetizers. But in recent months Old Town has introduced one of the city’s best Fridayfish fries and rolled out a fascinating array of vegetarian specials, many ofthem culled from the traditional fast day cooking of Serbia’s Eastern Orthodox faith.

The new lunch menuincludes a fresh array of salads and sandwiches. Among the former is theMontenegro ($8.50), a tasty variation on the familiar Greek salad; the basilica($7.95), with basil, sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts in a balsamicvinaigrette; and the rustic walnut ($8.95), with its delightful mélange ofdried cherries, greens, tomatoes and nuts. Chief among the new lunchtimesandwiches is the Beograd burger ($9.95), acheeseburger made of fresh ground beef, pork, lamb and veal served on toastedpita bread and topped with cucumbers, tomato and fragrant basil. It can beordered spicy.

Dinnertime brings anextensive small-plate menu of Balkan and Eastern Mediterranean offerings ($5.95-$9.95) in addition to favoriteentrees from the restaurant’s first 40 years. At Old Town,good things never change. Seasonal local produce is used whenever possible andthe majority of dishes are homemade and hand cut, down to the sausages andfrench fries. (David Luhrssen)