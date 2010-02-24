Shorewood’s Thirst and Vine Combines Café, Wine

×

Thirst and Vinerecently opened its doors in Shorewood at the site of the former Jean Pierre (4330 N. Oakland Ave.).Thirst and Vine combines a retail wine shop with a café. The small menuconsists of soups, salads, panini and a few entrees. The entrees changedailythink items like gnocchi and short ribs. Different variations of mac& cheese are sold in lunch and dinner portions. A menu of cheese and charcuterieplates is geared toward wine drinkers. The imported cheeses form a thoughtfullist, and it is a real pleasure to find serrano ham on a menu. The prices aremoderate, especially for the wineseveral bottles cost less than $20! This is apleasant setting for a light meal.