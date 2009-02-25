Short Orders (The National)

Featuring a striking retro-modern environment of yellow-and-white printed drapes, silk-screen printed posters and clear bubble lights, The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a charming spot for a light meal in Walker’s Point. The cafe menu offers a variety of organic and local ingredients. Try the Mediterranean veggie wrap, a Spinach tortilla filled with sun-dried tomato cream cheese and flavorful vegetables that taste like they were just picked from a backyard garden. On the side, enjoy the crunch of homemade chips with your choice of guacamole or salsa. The coffee and juice options are endless, and everything is affordable. As you leave, make sure to look above the door: You don’t want to miss seeing the lucky horseshoe.