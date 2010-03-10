Time to Discover Triskele’s

×

Triskele’s (1801 S. Third St.) is one of Milwaukee’s best-kept diningsecrets. It sits in a former corner tavern on a quiet residential street notfar from the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower. The menu has seen many changes sincethe place opened a few years ago. The kitchen is open and everything isprepared behind the bar. In addition to numerous seafood and vegetarian dishes,some fine beef short ribs are served as well. The prices are never excessive,and excellent deals can be found on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesday,all-you-can-eat Prince Edward Islandmussels are just $8 per person. Enjoy them prepared in a poblano pepper creamor with shallots and chardonnay. On Thursday, all appetizers are half-price.This includes the mussels again, along with other choices like Cuban blackbeans with chorizo, brandied chicken liver pate and bruschetta. The menu is acontemporary delight.%uFFFD