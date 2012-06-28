Unique Setting at Verduras Tea House

Verduras Tea House & Café (181 N. Broadway) offers a unique setting in the Third Ward. You enter through the Artasia store, which specializes in Asian jewelry, artifacts and furnishings. This is such a suitable setting for a tearoom. There is no table service, so you order at the counter. Verduras offers two menus, one for food items and one devoted to tea. The food menu is simple, with soups, salads and sandwiches. Among the new sandwiches recently added to the menu is the Italian, a veggie sandwich of white bean spread, roasted red peppers and tomatoes. The tea menu has also been upgraded to feature some high-end varieties. New types include silver needle jasmine and bai hao oolong. Enjoy a pot of tea and admire the exotic décor of Artasia.