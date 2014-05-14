Washington Park's Bus Stop Coffee Shop

In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best hospitality around. This warmly lit space has knickknacks, pictures of the Milwaukee County Transit System buses that inspired the establishment’s name, a small counter with wooden bar chairs and cozy seating at small tables. Both new and regular customers are treated like family and for first timers, a free cookie comes with your order—as the Gleasons say, “Transforming the neighborhood one cookie at a time.” Bus Stop Coffee Shop serves breakfast all day, which includes hearty-portioned egg sandwiches on hoagie rolls straight from the café’s new panini grill, delightful coffeecake with nuts and a daybreak favorite, cinnamon toast with a regular coffee. Light lunch items are available as well and include wraps, paninis, salads, pizza rolls, soup and good old PB&Js. Everything on the menu is less than $5 and fresh fruit is always available. Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Catering services and pre-ordered loafs of bread are available.