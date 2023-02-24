February Restaurant News

× Expand Photo: Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel Giggly Champagne and Wine Bar Giggly Champagne and Wine Bar

Openings

The cannabis-themed restaurant chain Cheba Hut opened a new location at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the Bay View neighborhood. The restaurant is owned by local couple Heather and RC Huhn, who opened the first Milwaukee location on the East Side. There is also a Cheba Hut in Madison. The fast-casual restaurant features made-to-order signature “toasted” subs, munchies and “cottonmouth cures” alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. None of the menu items actually contain cannabis.

Atwood Hwy BBQ Company will open April 10 at Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. Owners Donteah and April Morehouse, who opened their first location in South Milwaukee last year, will feature Southern staples such as pork skins, brisket, pulled pork, ribs and sides.

Photo: La Cocina Del Sur - Facebook La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar

La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar opened in the former Riverwest Filling Station building, 701 E. Keefe Ave. The business operated for several years as Pedro’s South American Food. In addition to empanadas filled with various meats, potatoes, peas and cheeses, the menu also features appetizers such as Ecuadorian potato soup, mote con chicharron, an entrée with fried sweet plantains topped with crispy pork belly, and other Ecuadorian-influenced specialties.

Red Maple, a Japanese-themed restaurant, opened at the former site of Ollie’s tavern, 100 W. Maple St. After an extensive renovation of the space, owner Robin Koutecky, who also owns Clementine’s, will offer Japanese-inspired specialty cocktails and Japanese comfort food.

Pizza Man is moving from its current spot on Downer Avenue to 2060 N. Humboldt Blvd., the former site of Stubby’s Gastropub. The move is expected to be complete by mid to late March. Guests can still find many Pizza Man favorites, along with an expanded selection of tap beers, wine and cocktails. Pizza Man first opened in 1970 on the corner of Oakland and North avenues. Pizza Man also has a location in Wauwatosa at the Mayfair Collection.

Romero’s Taco Truck will open Romero’s Restaurant & Bar at 4171 S. 76th St., the former site of Don Cangrejo Cantina and Restaurant. Their menu has Mexican favorites such as tacos, tortas, burritos, pastor and more, influenced by all of Mexico’s flavors.

Sully’s Sandwiches opened 9211 W. Center St. The menu features more than a dozen sandwiches including Pulled Pork Biscuit, Middle Eastern Chicken Wrap, Cheddar & Apple Grilled Cheese and Mediterranean Veggie Melt. There are also salads, deli sides and desserts. Sully’s is owned by Molly Sullivan, who also owns Miss Molly’s Cafe and Pastry Shop.

Reopening

Photo: Lopez Bakery and Restaurant Lopez Bakery and Restaurant Lopez Bakery and Restaurant

An oven failure, a death in the family, and the supply chain issues and inflation affecting most businesses these days had forced the owners of Lopez Bakery and Restaurant (1100 W. Historic Mitchell St.) to temporarily close their doors. But with a little resilience and an outpouring of community support, including a fundraiser hosted by Emerald City Catering & Events, the beloved South Side restaurant, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, reopened mid-February.

Co-owner Cindy Lopez confirmed via telephone that Lopez Bakery’s current hours are Wednesday and Thursday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday, so customers can still enjoy breakfast and lunch favorites such as tamales and classic Mexican bakery.

This and That

Photo by Jessica Gruber via Discover Wauwatosa Ally's Powerhouse Cafe Ally's Powerhouse Cafe

The second annual Tosa Restaurant Week takes place March 23-April 1. For 10 days, diners can experience specialties from more than a dozen Wauwatosa restaurants including Ally’s Powerhouse Café, BelAir Cantina, Il Mito, Firefly Tosa, Le Reve Patisserie & Café and more. For more information and a complete list of participating restaurants, visit discoverwauwatosa.com/tosa-restaurant-week.

Old Town Serbian Gourmet House (522 W. Lincoln Ave.) introduced a bar menu available only in the separate bar room at the restaurant’s entrance. That menu is short but packed with flavor. The Old Town meze includes grilled bruschetta with cold sausage and thin-sliced prosciutto, two kinds of pickled beets (the veggies change monthly) and three kinds of cheese. The plescavica is a Serbian interpretation of a cheeseburger spread with kajmak (creamy cheese) and topped with crumpled bits of feta, black olives, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers—a tasty mouthful between two large pieces of toasted homemade pita bread.

Lowlands Group will feature fish and seafood specials for guests that observe Lent. Through April 7, Café Hollander, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, Café Benelux and Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club will offer clam chowders, classic fish fry, BBQ salmon, herb-baked haddock and more.

In addition, Lowlands Group is keeping busy with plans to bring two new restaurants—a sixth Café Hollander location and a new project called The Feisty Loon—along with a bier garden, to The Lokal, part of the 84South development on the northwest corner of west Layton Avenue and south 84th Street, in Greenfield.

Giggly champagne and wine bar, inside Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.) has added a new mimosa flight to pair with their Bubbles & Brunch offerings. Guests can choose from cranberry, strawberry, elderberry, pineapple, raspberry or the classic orange. New menu items include ham and cheese croffle (a waffle iron baked croissant), bagel and lox, shrimp and grits or goat cheese biscuits and gravy.

Noble Catering took over operations for Skylight Music Theater’s Skylight Bar & Bistro, located on the 2nd floor of the Broadway Theatre Center at 158 N. Broadway. Noble Catering, part of the F Street Hospitality group, has crafted a menu of Togarashi popcorn, malt vinegar chips and black garlic onion dip, and seasonal cheese and charcuterie boards.

Closings

HotWax MKE specialty burgers, located at Crossroads Collective, will close March 12. The restaurant gained a following for their smash burger and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches. The owners will continue to serve a variation of those sandwiches, along with deli sandwiches, at their other food operation, Meat & Co., at Zocalo Food Truck Park, 636 S. 6th St.

Flannery’s restaurant and bar (425 E. Wells St.) closed Jan. 29 after its building was sold. Flannery’s operated Downtown for 25 years. The owner’s other establishment, Flannery’s at Fire Ridge Golf Club, 2241 County Road W. in Grafton, remains open.