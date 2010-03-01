×

The surprising thingabout Valleys of Neptune is that ittook more than 40 years for this collection of 1969 Jimi Hendrix recordings tosurface. Some songs“Stone Free,” “Fire” and “Red House”aren’t new, but newversions appear on this 12-cut CD. Other numbers like “Lullaby for the Summer”and “Crying Blue Rain” have never been heard before.

Despite thefour-decade delay, the CD has a consistent blues-flavored sound and feel, withthe title cut echoing the dreamy nature that came to be associated withHendrix’s high-flying sound. Rocking versions of Elmore James’ “Bleeding Heart”and Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love” give the disc an unflagging energy. Thiswas the studio album scheduled for release after Electric Ladyland, and it’s unfortunate it took so long to arrive.Die-hard Hendrix fans should be thrilled that Jimi’s legacy has paid them sucha welcome, albeit belated, visit.



