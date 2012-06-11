<p>Dance music, especially in places like New York City, draws from a global ocean of influences to keep the dance floor full. On <em>Moon People</em>, Brooklyn DJ-producer Nickodemus displays his range on tracks that filter echoes of reggae into dreamy electronica, soulful rap into Middle Eastern rhythms and West African syncopation into funk. The album's title probably refers to the nocturnal setting for much of this music: It's the soundtrack for club life near closing time.</p> <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>