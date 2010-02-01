Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar @ Turner Hall Ballroom

×

Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar hail fromdifferent sides of the tracks. The Death Cab for Cutie frontman is the gentleromantic type who broods about lost loves, while the Son Volt lead singer ismore of the country punk who wouldn't be out of place drinking bourbon andsmoking a cigarette at a run-down dive.

But Saturday night at Turner HallBallroom the two came together to engage in a shared passion, Jack Kerouac, andplay from their newest effort, a soundtrack to the documentary about theauthor, One Fast Move or I'm Gone:Kerouac's Big Sur. Farrar crafted every song but the album's single,"California Zephyr," and borrowed from the beat writer's 1962 novelto construct the record's lyrics.

The musicians switched vocal dutiesthroughout the night and let the other sing with only a few backup harmonies,making it feel more like two distinct shows than a true collaborative effort.However, each number carried common themes that run throughout Kerouac'spost-fame novel: travel, alcoholism and desolation, to name a fewthemesGibbard and Farrar can relate to as touring musicians.

For the most part, Gibbard'scontributions sounded like normal Death Cab fare with a little Southern twang,and Farrar's mirrored Son Volt closely. The only song that Gibbard really creptout of his element on was "All in One," a groovy track that's aperfect fit for Farrar's cowboy snarl. Gibbard performed fine, though, provingthat he merits a guest appearance on an Americanatrack in the future. He even sang a gorgeous version of Tom Waits' "OldShoes (& Picture Postcards)" that served as an excellent coda to atravelin' inspired set.

The two drifted into their own workthree times, with Son Volt's "Voodoo Candle" and "FeelFree" and Gibbard's "You Remind Me of Home"just enough tosatisfy the crowd without taking over the set. The night was so peculiar notbecause these two musicians came from two different musical backgrounds forthis soundtrack, but because they sang backup to the other's work. Gibbardbecame a cowboy punk and Farrar a romantic. Jack Kerouac would be proud; theywere treading on new ground.