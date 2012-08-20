Hugh Laurie @ The Pabst Theater

Aug. 19, 2012

by

<p style="margin-right: 66.6pt;">&quot;Until recently I was an actor,&quot; Hugh Laurie immediately announced to the audience at the Pabst Theater. &quot;I suppose that is a bit like being on a plane and having the pilot announce that until two weeks ago he was a dental hygienist&mdash;how many of you would stay on the plane?&quot;<br /><br />But Laurie promised the crowd that his musical shortcomings would be covered by his backing musicians, a sextet called The Copper Bottom Band. &quot;They're the Rolls-Royce and I'm the silver-plated statue of ecstasy mounted on the hood,&quot; he quipped, as clever as the sharp-witted character he made famous in his starring role on &quot;House.&quot;<br /><br />Laurie's background is middle-class British, but his musical soul belongs to New Orleans. That is where a lot of his sounds and showmanship come from and where he recorded part of his first album, <em>Let Them Talk</em>. The title comes from a cover Laurie performs of a song by New Orleans rhythm and blues musician James Booker. Later in the show, Laurie also alluded to the song title as a way to sum up his response to critics of his new musical lifestyle.<br /><br />But the audience saw little need for apology or explanation of motivations as Laurie led them through his almost two-hour set. He worked through a wide range of covers, much of it based on blues, jazz and spirituals. He described himself as a &quot;music nerd&quot; and offered odd facts and dry jokes on his repertoire. Laurie's piano-playing skills are solid, and he showed them off early in the set with a dramatic rendition of the standard &quot;St. James Infirmary Blues.&quot; He led the crowd in singing along with Earl King's &quot;Let the Good Times Roll.&quot;<br /><br />His singing could be awkward, and he croaked at times as his voice struggled to match the source material. A cover of &quot;You Don't Know My Mind&quot; sounded more like Adam Sandler than its original singer, Leadbelly. At times his singing came through adequately, though. He brought surprising power to the spiritual &quot;Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho,&quot; for example. Laurie also felt the need to play guitar on a few songs, although he is more natural behind the piano keys than the strings.<br /><br />The Copper Bottom Band offered him a strong support system. A cover of &quot;Winin' Boy,&quot; one of two covers of master jazz musician Jelly Roll Morton, could have easily been a dull performance if not for the whirling strings of his guitar and stand-up bass player. Backup singer Jean McClain momentarily stole the stage when she took lead on the song &quot;John Henry,&quot; while Laurie stared at her intently, his lower lip jutting out as he played along on piano.<br /><br />The band played a two-song encore, including a rollicking barrelhouse version of Johnnie Johnson's &quot;Tanqueray.&quot; Unlike the grouchy Dr. House, Laurie seemed to be having a good time.<br /><br /><em>Photo by Erik Ljung</em><br /></p>