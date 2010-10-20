Celebrate Halloween with GWAR

Here's a costume contest where the judges are guaranteed to upstage the contestants: Members of the band GWAR will host a GWAR-themed costume contest during an appearance and in-store signing at the Exclusive Company on 5026 S. 74th St, in Greenfield on Sunday, Oct. 31. That's a little bit like if Elvis had lived long enough to judge an Elvis impersonator competition.

The signing takes place between 5 and 6 p.m.; fans who pre-order the absurdist shock-metal band's upcoming album Bloody Pit of Horror will get priority line access, and winners of the costume contest get tickets to see the band's show later that night at the Ravethough I'm guessing anybody dressed up as GWAR that night was probably planning on checking that show out already.

For those who want to view the band's Halloween performance but don't want to risk being stained by fake blood, the band will be webcasting the concert live.