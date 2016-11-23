Cranberries, Intrigue and Milwaukee Musicians Converge in the Tense Short Film “Until They Berry Me

The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who’ve lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex Allen. Their videos usually play like short films, so it isn’t all that much of a stretch that they’ve made an actual short film together. Staged in the same vaguely out-of-time setting as so many of their music videos, their eight-minute short Until They Berry Me features a cast culled largely from the local rap crew New Age Narcissism, including Lorde Fredd33, WebsterX, Lex Allen, Jay Anderson and producer Q The Sun, who contributes an original score.

Part Alejandro G. Iñárritu, part David Lynch, the film is beautiful, violent and oddly well timed for Thanksgiving. “The shoot was hilarious, fun, LONG AS FUCK and most definitely something unique,” WebsterX writes.

You can view it below.