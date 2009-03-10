The Fray and Chicago @ The Marcus Amphitheater

The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners.

The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm their popularity with a Saturday, July 4 show at the Marcus Amphitheater with openers Jack's Mannequin, a like-minded piano rock group. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 21 at noon.

Bringing the flair of Broadway and tin-pin alley jazz to classic rock, Chicago lit up AM radio in the ’70s with zippy, horn-laden jams like “Saturday In The Park” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is.” After four decades together, the group is still touring without having ever taken a hiatus, and many of its original members remain, including its principle songwriters—the major exception, of course, is singer Peter Cetera, who left for a solo career way back in 1985 (how’d that work out for him?) Last time they appeared in Milwaukee they played the Riverside Theater, so this show is a huge step up for them, size-wise. Co-headliners Earth, Wind and Fire should help them draw a crowd. The bands will perform seperate sets then come together for a shared set when they play the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 30. Tickets for that show go on sale Saturday, March 28 at noon.