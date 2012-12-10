Just Announced: The Residents, Frightened Rabbit, Railroad Earth and More

As the 2012 concert year slows to a chilly, Christmas-y halt, the Pabst Theater Foundation has turned its sites toward 2013, announcing a number of shows at its venues this morning, including:

* Pensive indie-rockers Frightened Rabbit, which will headline the Pabst Theater on Friday, March 22 in advance of their upcoming debut for Atlantic Records. Tickets are $15.

* The avant-garde audio-visual art-rock collective The Residents, who will appear at Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, Feb. 17 as part of their "Wonder of Weird 40th Anniversary Tour." Tickets are $30.

* Traditional-American rockers Railroad Earth, who will return to Turner Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22.50 day of show.

* The Daft Punk tribute act One More Time, which will share the Turner Hall Ballroom stage on Friday, Feb. 1 with opener Asher Diamonds. Yes, they perform in Daft Punk helmets. Tickets are $12.50 in advance, $14 day of show.

* The veteran male-harmony quintet The Gaither Vocal Band, which will sing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, April 13. Tickets will go for between $19.50 and $65.50, and unlike tickets for the other shows, which go on sale Friday, Dec. 14 at noon, they won't be available until Monday, Dec. 17 at noon.

Meanwhile, the Rave has announced that Vegas alt-rockers Imagine Dragons will headline the venue on Saturday, March 2 with openers Atlas Genius and Nico Vega. Tickets are $22.50 ($27.50 VIP) and go on sale Friday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.