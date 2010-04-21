Liars, Neon Indian to Play WMSE's Radio Summer Camp Festival

WMSE's four-day, multi-venue Radio Summer Camp music festival will return for a second year and feature shows from art-rockers Liars and the chilled-out electronic-pop band Neon Indian, the station announced today. Liars will headline the event's kick-off show Thursday, July 15 at the Turner Hall Ballroom, while Neon Indian will play the ballroom on Saturday, July 17.

Also returning this year will be Radio Summer Camp's flagship event, the Backyard BBQ, a free, day-long concert and grill-out in Cathedral Square Park, set this year for Sunday, July 18. The station will be rolling out more headliner info in coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale for the festival now at Brown Paper Tickets for $25, or for the next 10 days, for $20 using a discount code found on WMSE's event blog.