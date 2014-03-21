Watch Kane Place Record Club's Whimsically Nightmarish "Sunshine" Video

Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun playing up the band’s devilish side in his video for their misleadingly titled “Sunshine.” A former Milwaukee Film filmmaker in residence, Roberts weaves the track into a nightmarish tale of demonic birds, non-consensual surgery and Kafka-esque kangaroo courts, all told in an expressionistic style that’s half Disney, half Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.

With bands pumping out so many videos daily it can be easy to miss the worthwhile ones, but this one is essential viewing, one of the comparative handful of music videos that truly holds up as art in its own right. Give it a stream below.