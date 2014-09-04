This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favorite annual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the most concert-rich time of the year in Milwaukee, yet this fall we’re less excited about the concert lineup than usual. Despite plenty of good shows and a few notably big ones, there are only a handful that strike us as hands-down must-sees. Among the artists we weigh in on: Spoon, The Black Keys, Lorde, Iggy Azalea, Cymbals Eat Guitars, The Wonder Years, Pearl Jam, Interpol, Movits!, Warpaint and Tig Notaro.

Agree? Disagree? Able to make a strong case for or against tUnE-yArDs? Let us know. You can weigh in on our Facebook page, and stream this week’s episode below.