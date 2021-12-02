This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 2-8, 2021

Christmas comes to the Third Ward, Santa rides to the Bike Federation and De La Buena plays at Latino Arts this week.

Friday, Dec. 3

32nd Annual Christmas in the Ward @ Catalano Square, 5:30pm

Christmas in the Ward returns with live reindeer, fireworks and a tree lighting ceremony. Santa visits Jolly's Gingerbread House, food and refreshments and live music from the Milwaukee Police Band, Bach Chamber Choir, Renewed Spiritual Gospel Singers and the Don Linke Trio presents selections from A Charlie Brown Christmas. More info here historicthirdward.org/experience/events/christmas-in-the-ward

De La Buena: Where We Left Off @ Latino Arts, Inc., 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of Latin Jjazz with local treasure De La Buena. Employing jazz harmonic sensibility and a deep-seated love of diverse cultures, De La Buena explores the textures and rhythms of Latin music from the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions. Growing from a trio into a powerful 10-piece over the last six years, De La Buena has been electrifying audiences with their own brand of Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz.

Primitive Broadcast Service w/DeadFinger @ Club Garibaldi, 8:30 p.m.

Primitive Broadcast Service celebrates the vinyl release of their second album, Colors for Chameleons shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/colors-for-chameleons-by-primitive-broadcast-service The dystopian noise rockers’ song “City of Clocks” will go down as a defining statement of these troubled times. Two friends, one black and one white, head out for a night on the town. Instead, they find violence. One of them will be imprisoned and it is not difficult to guess which one. The line “In the City of Clocks, no one is telling good time,” looks directly at the issues of systemic racism and mass incarceration.

DeadFinger’s debut album finds local veterans Dwain Flowers and Daniel Kubinski taking the acoustic route, with nods to David Bowie, Sex Pistols and Hüsker Dü. Kubinski recently spoke about the duo’s origins: shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/deadfinger-reunites-local-music-veterans

Mama Tried and Flat Out Friday @ various locations

After taking 2020 off, this celebration of motorcycle culture returns. Created by Scott Johnson (Fuel Cafe) and Warren Heir (JRS Custom Fabrication), the event embodies their cumulative lifelong experience racing and riding in the Wisconsin motorcycle scene. Over 100 invited motorcycles, 70 motorcycle vendors, food vendors, tattoo artists, tintype photography and outdoor mini-bike races on Saturday.

In a full weekend of events, over 270 riders will race in Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motor Co. In eight classes (Hooligan, Open AM, Pro, Women’s Hooligan, Boonie Bike and Brakeless) riders will vie for wins on a Dr. Pepper sprayed sticky indoor concrete track.

Through Sunday. More info here mamatriedshow.com

Saturday, Dec. 4

Santa Rampage 2021 - Return of the Rampage, Wisconsin Bike Fed (187 E. Becher St.), 9 a.m.

This ride is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Bike Fed. The approximately 10-mile route that will loop and return to the start at approximately 11 a.m. This ride does not stop anywhere. It is a continuous “slow roll” style and you are free to leave the ride anytime you wish. Costumes encouraged! Ride safe, be nice! Santa knows when you are bad or good, so be good for goodness sake!

The Newberry Consort, “A Mexican Christmas” @ UWM - Zelazo Center, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with the vivacious rhythms of 17th-century Mexico. This program features 28 musicians, including a street band of guitars, violins, and percussion, all joined by vocalists and instrumentalists of The Newberry Consort. A video with super-titles will be projected during this multi-media event.

NOTE: the previously scheduled 4 p.m. pre-concert reception has been cancelled.

Steve Gunn & Jeff Parker @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

Steve Gunn—The Warhol: Silver Home Studio Sessions

Best known for improvisational/experimental music, prolific guitarist Steve Gunn’s sprawling output includes collaborations with the likes of Black Twig Pickers, Kurt Vile and John Truscinski. But keep an open mind, his 2014 album Way Out Weather, drew subtle comparisons to Skip Spence, John Fahey, Doug Sahm and vocally “part Marvin Gaye, part Willie Nelson, part Nick Drake.”

Jeff Parker - "Suffolk"

Jeff Parker (Tortoise) has a discography that makes you wonder when the Chicago multi-instrumentalist finds time to sleep. From Brian Blade to Smog, from Rhys Chatham to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Parker’s work blurs boundaries like few others. For this show Gunn and Parker are scheduled to play solo sets.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Krampusnacht @ Bavarian Bierhaus, 4 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Troy Freund Photography Krampusnacht at the Bavarian Bierhaus Krampus

Krampus comes from Alpine region folklore, a tale meant to scare children into behaving. Be good and get treats from kindly Saint Nicholas but be bad and you will encounter the hideous holiday demon, Krampus. “I think people really love this event because it’s not about greedy commercialization. It’s about getting together, checking out local music, crafters, and performers, and just having a creepy cool great time,” says event coordinator Tea Krulos.

Krampusnacht will feature an American Ghost Walks Krampus parade, holiday market, food and drink, Kid’s Krampus Hour, a white elephant gift exchange and a Krampusnacht scavenger hunt. Also, a toy drive and benefit raffle for Toys for Tots at the event and live music by Leaky Bellows, Sweet Sheiks, Sunspot and The Quillz.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Caley Conway @ Anodyne (224 W Bruce St.), 6 p.m.

Caley Conway - "Jingle Bells"

Caley Conway’s most recent EP Bliss or Bust presented a trio of refracted folk songs. At her best, Conway’s tunes seem to melt like a hallucination—yet still feel familiar enough. Her imagination just might be the most valuable tool in her belt. For this WMSE Local Live holiday show expect to hear selections from Conway’s 2020 seasonal collection Heart Be Light.