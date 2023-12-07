This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 7-13, 2023

× Expand Photo by Kristi Fox Fräzier via Stranger Gallery - Facebook Stranger Gallery Stranger Gallery

The New Standards Holiday Show w/ Paul Cebar and Kelly Hogan, the Joe Richter Holiday Show, Rucksack Revolution, a synth-goth evening at Company Brewing, Anodyne hosts a Dance Performance and Art Market and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Dec. 7

The New Standards Holiday Show w/ Paul Cebar and Kelly Hogan @ Turner Hall, 8 p.m.

× "The Christmas Train" by The New Standards

Lifetimes ago Chan Poling (The Suburbs), John Munson (Trip Shakespeare, Semisonic) and Steve Roehm (Electopolis, Rhombus, Billy Goat) were at the vanguard of Minneapolis’ music scene. In 2005 The New Standards came together as a side project allowing the trio to reinterpret and explore jazz, punk, torch songs and seasonal favorites of comfort and joy. With The New Standards Holiday Show, the trio act as ringleaders for a merry troupe of musicians, dancers and an all-star lineup of special guests Paul Cebar and Kelly Hogan.

Friday, Dec. 8

Joe Richter Holiday Show @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

An evening of holiday hits with multi-instrumentalist Joe Richter and his Yuletide Band. Jumpstart your holiday cheer with an unforgettable night of classic holiday tunes presented by Richter and the band. Also, on tap at Shank Hall, Hippie Christmas Party and the Annual Sleighriders bash benefiting Variety-the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Nom Tom w/ Pedro M. Gutierrez and Floodwall @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

× “Remaining Time” by Jon Mueller

Nom Tom is composed of Jack Wright, a Philadelphia saxophonist, one of the originals of American free improv. Now 81, he lived some diverse lives—academic, then activist, and settling into music in 1979—free music is all he's done since then; and Carol Genetti, a Chicago-based vocalist whose work encompasses sound and visual art media. Her palette is primordial, existing in a space where “language” and “music” have yet to be formulated into familiar cultural patterns; and Milwaukee percussionist, composer and polymath Jon Mueller (Pele, Collections of Colonies of Bees and Volcano Choir), known for his uncommon technique, rigor and virtuosity. Mueller’s aim has been to move drums, percussion and rhythm from its anticipated backbeat to a central musical focus, something more intuitive and natural than usually imagined.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Rucksack Revolution @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

× “Townes” by “Rucksack Revolution”

As Rucksack Revolution, Sarah Vos of Dead Horses and Adam Greuel of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, share a chemistry. A pair of songwriters relying on acoustic guitars who take the stage working without a net. Songs flow, spoken asides move down alleys that ultimately resolve in another connection and concerts feel more like a relaxed evening around a campfire than a club.

Stranger Gallery w/The Quilz and The Overmorrow @ Company Brewing, 9:30 p.m.

× “I Can't Sleep” by The Quilz

Minneapolis’ Stranger Gallery, veterans of the dark folk, shoegaze, and thrash genres, demonstrates equally broad emotional and sonic spectrums, from twangy goth to synth punk, with ballads, and sardonic litanies. The Quilz (vocalist Becky Heck and guitarist/keyboardist/producer Sage Schwarm) create original tracks featuring cinematic, dreamy vocals with modern production. The Overmorrow is a story created from real life scenes, dubbed with odd musical tones.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Faceless @ X-Ray Arcade, 5 p.m.

× Faceless trailer

Filmmaker Jesús Franco has been called the “European Ed Wood.” Here is a rare screening of Franco's possibly most accessible—but still insane—film, 1988’s Faceless. A doctor and his assistant lure unsuspecting victims to use their skin in plastic surgeries on the doctor’s disfigured sister. Severin will be set up to sell you your movie needs, plus themed drinks, rare Franco trailers and a discussion about Franco’s works before the screening.

Monday, Dec. 11

Florentine Opera Holiday Concert @ Milwaukee Public Museum, 2 p.m.

The Florentine Opera's Baumgartner Studio Artists return to MPM to perform Christmas hymns and other classic holiday songs in front of the Butterfly Vivarium on the first floor. This event is part of SPARK!'s annual celebration but is also open to Museum visitors. Free to SPARK! families; included with admission for public. More info on SPARK here: mpm.edu/programs/spark.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Juxtapose I: Reimagine Series: A Dance Performance and Art Market @ Anodyne, 6 and 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Gina Laurenzi Dance Project - Facebook Juxtapose - Gina Laurenzi Dance Project

Coming to life through the intuitiveness of these stellar performers, this performance is threaded together by structured improvisational scores. The dancers of Gina Laurenzi Dance Project bring movement to the cafe space as they improvise to a sonic experience created, and performed live, by Milwaukee composer Allen Russell. This performance also features the choreography of Zoe Glise and Laurenzi.

Local artists and makers affiliated with the performers, will be set up throughout the cafe with mingling, browsing and shopping occurring surrounding the performance experience from 5:30-9:45 pm. Get some of your holiday shopping done and support some local artists.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

“Punks, Geeks, and Lovers”: A MIAD Zine Exhibition @ MIAD Gallery at The Ave. (301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 104), through Jan. 27

“Punks, Geeks, and Lovers” is an eclectic exhibition that celebrates the dynamic and diverse spirit of human connection and expression. This collection of zines is a testament to the power of DIY culture, subversion, and the unapologetic embrace of individuality. Born from the annual Zine Fair, led by the Zine Club at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, the exhibit continues to highlight the raw, unfiltered voices of those who challenge conformity, those who revel in the obscure, and those who express their glittery and sticky emotions through art.