This Week in Milwaukee: January 12-18, 2023

A winter farmer’s market, Night Moves at Shank Hall, outdoor activities at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, improvisational dance and music at UWM, a pair of musical matinees with the debut of the Bourbon Jockeys, celebrate MLK Day, and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Jan. 12

Baroque & Beer @ Gathering Place Brewing Company, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a beer and listen to Baroque cellist and violist Charlie Rasmussen perform fiery dances and beautiful pieces from the Baroque era. Accompanying him are two other New Milwaukee Consort Ensemble members Kristin Knutson, soprano and guitar, and Tim Sterner Miller on the lute.

Friday, Jan. 13

Talk Art and Labor with Millicent Kennedy @ Charles Allis Art Museum, 6:30 p.m.

Meet artist Millicent Kennedy, creator of “Provisions: Labor and Luxury” this Friday at the Allis. Artist, curator and educator Kennedy's art practice “collaborates with materials and time through performance, fiber, and print.” Currently, their installation is on display at the Allis in our historic dining room.

Night Moves w/Shady Cove @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

According to the Pitchfork review, in 2011 Minneapolis psych-country trio Night Moves posted their debut LP Colored Emotions on Bandcamp for free, only to pull the album when Domino Records signed the band and had them give it a facelift, inviting comparisons to Gram Parsons and Bob Seger. In July the group released The Redaction, a four song EP. Singer John Pelant describes leadoff track “Fallacy Actually as, “a dense cosmic romp that deals with personal fears and letting go … I wanted it to have a NOVA, UFO abduction, backroom Estonian roller rink discotheque kind of vibe. [It]makes me think of Canned Heat meets Motown meets The Spinners on acid.”

Fondy Farmers Market Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

Saturday, Jan. 14

Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market (5305 W. Capitol Drive), 9 a.m.

More than 50 local and regional farmers, artisan food vendors, soap makers, microbrewers and more will rotate through the market this season. Fondy's Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market exists to support local producers and to help our community eat local longer. Agricultural vendors offer high quality fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, poultry and dairy products. SNAP benefits are accepted at our market.

Local food vendors also offer a wide variety of freshly baked goods, jams, cider, honey, maple syrup, sauces and soups, as well as delicious global cuisine. The market also offers health and wellness, and body products, such as soaps, body creams and more.

Winter Animal Tracking, Woodpecker Walk and Word with a Bird @ Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, 1111 E. Brown Deer Road), 9:30 a.m.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center has a full schedule of programs to get you out in nature. Winter is an amazing time to find the tracks and traces of active animals and discover the stories they tell. In the Winter Animal Tracking hike led by Naturalist Aubrey Fulsaas, participants will learn how to distinguish common Wisconsin animal tracks, foraging signs, scat and more while hiking through habitats.

Many of Wisconsin’s woodpeckers do not migrate, and instead spend their winter in Wisconsin. Join School Programs Manager AJ Grill on a Woodpecker Walk to discover what unique adaptations allow the woodpecker to survive Wisconsin winters and carve up the trees in our yards and forests. Wrap the day up with Word with a Bird, in the Great Hall of the Visitor Center to meet the stars of the Nature Center’s Raptor Program. Learn about the bird’s unique specific skills, traits and adaptations. More info here https://www.schlitzaudubon.org/calendar/

Hyperlocal MKE + UFO @ UWM Mitchell Hall 254, 4 p.m.

UFO (Uncharted Forms of the Occasion) is an improvisational performance practice bringing together musicians and movers to spontaneously compose for an audience. Inspired by a lineage of improvisational performance formats such as Hyperlocal MKE and Lower Left’s Available Space in San Diego, UFO is a site for artists to gather and create—relying on their years of individual improvisational research and practices to support this delightful and sometimes precarious community endeavor.

Marielle Allschwang, Crawlspace, Loveblaster and Combat Naps @ Cactus Club, 7 p.m.

Music Go Round and Volta Records Present team up for a brand new all-ages show series that focuses on showcasing newer and lesser-known acts and to bridge the gap and fostering relationships between Milwaukee and scenes in other Midwestern cities.

Check out a lineup of Milwaukee and Madison acts. Marielle Allschwang—vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and member of some of Milwaukee’s finest ensembles (Collections of Colonies of Bees, Hello Death)—sits at the center of the band she has named The Visitations. Crawlspace are one of Milwaukee’s most promising new acts, with their harmony-heavy take on folky indie rock.

Combat Naps is the brainchild of Neal Jochmann, who has been writing and recording songs under the Combat Naps moniker since 2016. Equal parts hooky and angular, Combat Naps’ take on indie pop recalls some of the genre’s finer moments while simultaneously looking forward. Loveblaster are a relatively new act from Madison, specializing in a patient brand of slowcore, hallmarked by dual vocal harmonies, spacious arrangements and often glacial pacing. Volta Records DJs Bella and Sami will spin tunes throughout the evening.

Sunday, Jan. 15

The Bourbon Jockeys @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 2:30 p.m.

This matinee show serves as the debut of Milwaukee’s Bourbon Jockeys. Fronted by a certain Mr. JP Ziegler, whose resume includes The Uptown Savages, The Exotics and The Rockin’ Bones—not to mention overseeing WMSE’s “The Chicken Shac” radio program. Early listens suggest the new quartet drinks from the broken cup of greazy Blues and R&B.

The Hungry Williams @ Tonic Tavern, 4 p.m.

Play your cards right and catch another shot of R&B with a second matinee. The Hungry Williams latest album Let’s Go!, like the band’s live shows, is an instant party. Just add water, or whatever you are drinking. Vocalist Kelli Gonzalez’ charged vocals takes the blueprint of jump/swing/early rock and roll, and with the reserved horsepower of some of the city’s finest veteran musicians, makes something old sound fresh. Nothing heavy or philosophical here, simply reasons to groove, from “Mardi Gras Day” to “669 (Across the Street from the Beast”).

David Spade @ Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Comedian and actor David Spade began as a writer on “Saturday Night Liv” before getting the spotlight as a cast member, until he left the show in 1995. He’s worked in film (Tommy Boy and Joe Dirt), as well as the television series “Just Shoot Me!” Spade has also kept busy co-hosting Fly on the Wall, a podcast with Dana Carvey where the duo take listeners behind the scenes as they reminisce about the most memorable SNL stories and moments with friends of the show.

Monday, Jan. 16

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 10:30 a.m

Martin Luther King, Jr., Day honors the achievements of the Baptist minister who advocated the use of nonviolent means to end racial segregation. The most influential of African American civil rights leaders during the 1960s, he was instrumental in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. King was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1964. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Wisconsin Black Historical Society’s programs begin at 11a.m for a guided tour ($10 per person) and presentation with Founding Executive Director Clayborn Benson. At 1:30 p.m. watch a free screening of the King: A Filmed Record … Montgomery To Memphis.

Grohmann Museum - Free Admission for MLK Day, 9 a.m.

MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The Grohmann Museum at Milwaukee School of Engineering is home to the world's most comprehensive collection dedicated to the art of human industry and achievement.

Poetry Tuesdays Food for Thought at The Q

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Poetry Tuesdays Food for Thought @ The Q (2730 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), 7 p.m.

A fresh new poetry night experience for everyone from beginners to the well-established: ­share your wisdom, knowledge and thoughts. Sign up is 7 p.m., poetry begins at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Bossa Nova Nights w/ Octavio Arcanjo Combo @ Shaker's, 7 p.m.

In November, the Brazilian singer and composer Octavio Arcanjo presented a retrospective of Brazilian music, “A Journey through the Music of the Lusofphone World.” Missed that event? Get transported every Wednesday by the Samba and Bossa Nova stylings of Arcanjo and his combo.