This Week in MKE Music: March 28-April 3, 2024

Jazz, cumbia, hiphop, soul, Americana, indie, Voot Warnings and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, March 28

Hatcher/Giallorenzo/Kirshner @ Sugar Maple, 7 p.m.

× Improvised Music Series: Hatcher/Giallorenzo/Kirshner

Kick off your weekend with an evening of free jazz. Improvisers Gerrit Hatcher (reeds), Paul Giallorenzo (keys) and Julian Kirshner (drums) take over the Sugar Maple back room.

Heirloom Jazz Quartet @ Transfer Pizzeria, 6:30 p.m.

Every Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to close, catch some of Milwaukee’s finest jazz in an intimate setting; Cream City Hot Club and Cameron Webb Organ Trio coming up. More info here: transfermke.com/events.

Friday, March 29

LA LOM @ Cactus Club - 2 shows: 6:30 and 10 p.m.

× "Juana La Cubana" by LA LOM

In a week packed with music, this may be the pick of the litter. The Los Angeles League of Musicians, LA LOM, are an instrumental trio formed in Los Angeles in 2021. They blend the sounds of Cumbia Sonidera, ‘60s soul ballads and classic romantic boleros that emanate from radios, backyard parties and dance clubs of Los Angeles with the twang of Peruvian Chicha and Bakersfield Country.

Traveling Suitcase @ Ope! Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.

× "Voodoo Chicken" by Traveling Suitcas

Unpacking music since 2013, Oshkosh’s Traveling Suitcase loves to dance, have fun and spread love. The band’s 2023 EP Basement Tapes harnesses the energy of a young band on the move.

Saturday, March 30

Wave Chapelle w/NilexNile @ Liliput Records, 1 p.m.

Bucks Ambassador and Jedi Master Wave Chapelle and connoisseur of alternative hip hop NilexNile take the stage at Liliput. Whet your appetite for Chapelle’s show later at The Cooperage.

MKE Project Vol. 2 featuring dak duBois, Wave Chapelle, Bro. Malik, and Emmitt James @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

Dak duBois is the solo project of Milwaukee-based artist Dak Wright. He performs live shows with a rotating cast of local musicians where sets bring funk-driven jammy overtones and memory-worthy experiences filled with high-level crowd engagement. Hip hop artist Wave Chapelle gained popularity by releasing single songs through Soundcloud, that later transcended into mixtapes. Midwest-bred emcee, LA-based hip-hop artist Emmitt James has been compared to A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak, and The Internet.

Voot Warnings @ The Uptowner, 8 p.m.

“When I started, I could barely play," Voot Warnings recalls, "so I based my act more on theatrics and shock value …a la Western movies, that when I say, ‘Dance,’ they best dance, motherfucker.” (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/farewell-voot-warnings) Warnings returns to his long-running residency at The Charm School playing shows falling nearly on holidays. Musically, the trio expand on garage rock and roll with lyrical flair that veers from gritty to surreal.

Hot Like Mars w/Social Cig @ Mad Planet, 9 p.m.

× "Sladie" by Hot Like Mars

Chicago quintet Hot Like Mars delivers a mix of soul, rock and funk jams. Orbiting around Parker Schultz, Social Cig is booked into August and releases “Teenager” on April 5. The prolific songwriter (the album Cheesehead culled nine tunes from 30) also found time for his acting debut in the locally-produced Yellow Weekends) also hosts the Social Cig podcast: youtube.com/watch?v=JoIjw2b7LAg&list=PLefIFeBsC83eCUARZy0bVUSwN_DtfU8Bc&index=8.

Steve Forbert w/ Jill Sobule @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Living the Dream” by Steve Forbert

Some things you can count on. Like Steve Forbert’s regular stops in Milwaukee. At it since 1978 when he was lumped in the crop of “new Dylans,” Forbert has continually refined his songwriting. His 2022 album Moving Through America is another chapter in a career that was Americana before that genre had a name.

Not unlike Forbert, Jill Sobule has been refining her craft for decades. After a performance at a TEDMED conference two doctors approached Sobule about her shaky hands. Ultimately, she was diagnosed and treated. She explains here: newsweek.com/jill-sobule-performed-doctors-ended-diagnosis-1852796.

Tuesday, April 2

Trapper Schoepp and His Travelling Band @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

Fresh off a European tour, the Trapper Schoepp Trio is back on familiar turf for a rare midweek show in Riverwest, before he hits the road again—this time with The Record Company.

Known for his time-travel cowrite with Bob Dylan, Schoepp’s grist is often inspired by local subject matter from Bay Beach Amusement Park to Lawrencia Bembenek. With any luck, banter will include his adventures in Johnny Cash’s cabin.

Expand Photo by Kwaku Alston via herbiehancock.com Herbie Hancock Herbie Hancock

Herbie Hancock @ Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

It’s not every day you get to witness a legend. Chicago native Herbie Hancock’s career began as a child prodigy who recorded his Blue Note debut in 1963 and has spanned collaborations with Miles Davis’ quintet and The Headhunters. Along the way he had an MTV hit with “Rockit” and a tribute album for Joni Mitchell.

Wednesday, April 3

Robot Witch Make a Change EP Release w/Lost Orange Cat and West Nile Crows @ Cactus Club

× “Bad Dream” by Robot Witch

Robot Witch careens like a 16-year-old with a fresh driver’s license taking that corner too fast and hitting a patch of gravel—somehow keeping it on the road. The band have brought back their synth punk sound on new tracks including one dance remix for the title song “Make A Change.” Lost Orange Cat’s Americana and West Nile Crows’ shoegaze-psych round out the midweek bill. All attendees will receive a complimentary coaster featuring new artwork from Starfish.Wolf.