Kelly Rindfleisch’s Ex-Boss, Brett Davis, Finally Leaves His Taxpayer-Funded Job

Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer on the public payroll.

Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate for lieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid director as of March 21 to work in the private sector.

Davis, of course, was one of Kelly Rindfleisch’s employers in 2010. She was also working for Walker as a policy advisor and deputy chief of staff at the same time. That caused a bit of a problem for her, since she was caught fundraising for Davis while also collecting a taxpayer-funded paycheck. (I also wonder if Rindfleisch was also working for the Commercial Association of Realtors of Wisconsin at the same time.)

So Davis, who wasn't charged as a result of the John Doe but must have known what Rindfleisch’s day job was when he employed her as a fundraiser, is finally leaving his taxpayer-funded job.

Who else should resign in disgrace? Walker spokesman Cullen Werwie and Sheriff Clarke’s spokeswoman Fran McLaughlin, for starters. Both received immunity from prosecution for their roles in the county/campaign scheme orchestrated in Walker’s office suite. I wouldn’t mind seeing Cindy Archer finally leave state government as well. She didn’t get immunity, but she certainly was a central figure in the county/campaign link.

I have a feeling there is a lot more to this story than what appears on the surface. Stay tuned.