FUEL Milwaukee Staff and Volunteers

FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract and retain young, diverse talent in the Milwaukee region by promoting community engagement, sharing positive regional images and showcasing the city’s contemporary workplace practices via a professional membership network available to anyone ($50 annually or free if employer is an Employer Member). FUEL offers an online network and hosts about four events each month to give members the opportunity to link up with other like-minded professionals.

It also offers an Adopt-a-Nonprofit program, where FUEL adopts eight to 10 nonprofits for one year and promotes their missions, events and volunteer opportunities to its members. Each nonprofit is assigned a team of young professionals who work exclusively with them to devise outreach and promotion plans; receives a customized page on FUEL’s website and the ability to post job and volunteer opportunities for free on FUEL’s online career center; and is included in FUEL’s social media network posts and weekly newsletter. Ten nonprofits were chosen this year: College Possible, Elmbrook Humane Society, Fondy Food Center, Friends of Catalano Square, The Gathering, Girls on the Run, Habitat for Humanity, Our Next Generation, True Skool and Urban Ecology Center.

FUEL relies on more than 100 volunteers from member companies and membership at large. “The volunteers and two full-time staff people believe that Milwaukee is a vibrant community that has something to offer to all of the region’s professionals,” says Executive Director Corry Joe Biddle. “The young professionals’ leadership serves as a think tank and steering committee for FUEL’s programming and services. Each event idea comes from the young minds and the talent that truly makes Milwaukee what it is today.”

For more information about FUEL Milwaukee, upcoming events, its programming and how to become a member and/or volunteer, contact Corry Joe Biddle at cjbiddle@mmac.org, call 414-287-4137 or visit fuelmilwaukee.org.