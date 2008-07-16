Issue of the Week: Immigration Cruelty

×

When Rep. F. Jim Sensenbrennertried to score cheap political points by demonizing undocumented workers, did he really think that rounding up, detaining and imprisoningalmost 400 meatpacking plant workers in Postville, Iowa,would be good for the nationor his Republican Party?

According to anessay by court interpreter Erik Camayd-Freixas, the mostly illiterateGuatemalan, Mexican and Ukrainian workers did not understand thecriminal charges they faced, and chose five months in federal prisonand deportation over fighting the charges.Laterit was revealed that the plant managers had provided the workers withfalse documents, although the workers had no idea that they were doingany thing criminal.



The roundup caused “immediate collateraldamage” in Postville. Camayd-Freixas wrote that one-third of thetown’s population had left immediately after the raid; businesses andschools were empty; residents were traumatized; families were rippedapart; and the Catholic churches were taking in refugees.



Iowansworked together after the recent floods to aid friends, neighbors andstrangers. Surely they can work togetherhumanely and sanelyto prevent businessmen from manipulating and exploiting uneducatedimmigrants. The effects of cruel and punitive immigrationpolicies as advocated by Sensenbrenner and the Republican Party todrive a wedge through the electorate are now being felt in places asdiverse as Florida, Iowa and Wisconsin.And the residents and voters of these states will remember thatSensenbrenner and the Republican elite couldn’t come up with a sane,humane solution for a complicated humanitarian issue.

Event of the Week:

Protect Wisconsin ’s Vote Education Summit

Learnabout the myth of voter fraud, felon re-enfranchisement, voter IDdangers, Election Day registration, bilingual voting barriers and pollaccessibility at this Institute for One Wisconsin-sponsored event. The documentary Uncounted, about voter suppression in Ohioin 2004, will also be screened. The event takes place Thursday, July24, 5:30-8 p.m., at The Times Cinema, 5906 W. Vliet St. Call 220-9250go to www.protectwisconsinsvote.org for more information.



Hero of the Week:

Amanda Harrington

Milwaukeenative Harrington, a sexual assault survivor and a member of theCompassionate Care for Rape Victims Coalition, was instrumental inpushing the state Legislature to improve emergency room services forrape victims. To honor her work on that historic legislation,Harrington will receive the national Choice USA GENERATION Award. Congratulations, Amanda.

Jerk of the Week:

Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker

Walkerwon re-election last year, so why is he holding a $100-$1,000per-person fund-raiser at the Milwaukee County Historical Society,where Johnny Depp shot a few scenes for the upcoming film Public Enemies? Worse,Walker’s campaign asserted that the movie set was “not open to thepublic.” But it is open during July, as County Supervisor John Weishannoted. “You don’t have to give Scott Walker a $100 campaign donation tosee the set,” he said in a release. “In fact, general admission is only$3, and Milwaukee County residents get free admission every Monday.”

Blog of the Week:

What Did Glenn Grothman Get Wrong This Week? (glenn-grothman-watch.blogspot.com)

Glenn Grothman: Fails to Pass Muster on Government Reform, Again



It’s probably not a surprise, but Glenn has, again, landed at the bottom of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign’s annual scorecard for responsible government.



Hescored at the bottom with Sens. [Ted] Kanavas, [Neal] Kedzie and [Mary]Lazich and was beaten only by [Sen.] Scott Fitzgerald.



Asalways, by their works shall ye know them. Glenn and his buddiesregularly “stood with the special interests and worked to defeatreforms that would restore power to general public.”



Way to go, Glenn.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK “You’ve heard of mental depression; this is a mental recession… We have sort of become a nation of whiners.” formerSen. Phil Gramm, top economic adviser to Republican presidentialcandidate John McCain, regarding the current economic downturn

PHOTO OF THE WEEK:

Harley Museum Ready For Opening, by John December

An evening walk along the Menomonee River on a beautiful summer night.



