We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

We enthusiastically support Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction and are urging Shepherd readers to vote for him on Tuesday, April 4. At a time when we are seeing public education, the cornerstone of our democracy under attack at both the state and federal level, it is important to have a tireless and dedicated advocate for the highest quality education for our children running the State Department of Public Instruction. Evers has proven himself to be such a person. He is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican-controlled government. With Betsy DeVos running the U.S. Department of Education promoting Trump’s and the Republicans’ privatization agenda of more publicly funded private voucher schools and additional experiments with our kids’ education, we need a strong public school advocate in that position.

Evers has a long history in public education and worked his way up from a classroom teacher to school principal to eventually getting elected to be the state superintendent of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in 2009. Since then, he has worked hard to provide fair, appropriate funding for our students at the same time Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators were gutting public education budgets, from K-12 to our technical colleges and UW System. As State Superintendent, Dr. Evers is an independently elected, constitutional officer with powers and responsibilities over the state educational infrastructure. Despite his constitutional authority and his decades of experience as an educator, the Republicans unwisely tried a political power play to curtail his power and failed to support his well-considered policy agenda. Had the Republicans not played political games and implemented Evers’ Fair Funding for Our Future policy proposal, we wouldn’t have these great disparities in funding among our school districts and the state would be properly funding our public schools. Instead, Republicans decided to support publicly funded private voucher schools and went back on their promise to hold them accountable.

We strongly support Tony Evers in the April 4 general election. Evers is a strong advocate for a fair, well-funded education system that reaches all corners of the state, from the classrooms of the City of Milwaukee to the rural schools “Up North.” We encourage you to vote for Tony Evers on Tuesday, April 4.