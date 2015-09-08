Last Chance to Enjoy Street Eats

× Expand Street Eats Milwaukee

Grab your friends, family and four-legged companions for this season’s final installment of the Shepherd Express ’ Street Eats Mobile Food Festival. The event will be held 4-8 p.m., this Friday, Sept. 11 at Catalano Square, 138 N. Broadway. Enjoy what could be one of the year’s last summery days while munching on delectable street fare from nearly 20 local food trucks and carts.

Pricing has been updated for this event, with food and drink tickets now only $1 per ticket. “The new ticketing system allows guests to buy just one or two more tickets to enjoy their last morsels without having to buy tickets in bulk,” says Event Coordinator Heather Pechacek. Spend $20 and get the famous Frisbee plate sponsored by Colectivo Coffee (while supplies last).

Lakefront Brewery will provide ice-cold beer, including some delicious seasonal brews. Guests also get a Lakefront-sponsored Street Eats Koozie with their first beer purchase (while supplies last).

To prepare everyone for the many Oktoberfest events, Street Eats presents Hammerschlagen (hammer striking), a traditional German game of pounding nails into a log. Be the first to pound in a nail and you win a beer! (The game will also be played at Shepherd Express ’ Oktoberfest, presented by West Allis Farmers Market Saturday, Oct. 10 from 1-6 p.m.). Additional highlights include rocking tunes by the J Ryan Trio and a variety of local businesses like Dave & Busters, PNC Bank, Star Satellite, Granville Business Improvement District and Kohl’s Color Wheels.

“ Shepherd Express loves our readers and supporters,” says Pechacek. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you and these events just go to show it. Last May, we saw more than 2,500 guests! We’re excited to introduce some of Milwaukee’s greatest food trucks to our amazing community of Shepherd readers. See you there!”

Food Vendors

Xiong Family Foods

Hardwood Café

Meat on the Street

Simmer

Eats & Treats

Jericho’s BBQ

Streetza Pizza

Jamaican Kitchen & Grill

Oscar’s on a Roll

Margarita Paradise

Fresh Farm Bowls

Club Charlies

Bavette La Boucherie

Mom N Pop Corn

Denson’s Catering

Chilango Expressss

Press Waffle

BeBe’s Bistro