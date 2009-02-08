Brewers trivia

Got a Brewers page-a-day calendar, thought I'd share some of the trivia questions. They're pretty easy. Hope they get more difficult as the months pass...

Answers posted tomorrow:

On April 6, 2001, the Brewers opened Miller Park against the Cincinnati Reds. What was the final score, and who was the Brewers' 8th inning hero that day?

What numbers are retired for the Milwaukee Brewers?

Miller Park was the site of the 2002 MLB All-Star Game. What was unusual about that contest?

What 2004 movie, starring Bernie Mac and Angela Bassett, was filmed at Miller Park?

___

There's also some Brewers facts:

On April 11, 1975, Hank Aaron, now wearing a Brewers uniform, made a triumphal return to Milwaukee in front of 48,160 fans. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI in his AL debut.

On July 26, 1987, during Paul Molitor's 39-game hitting streak, he also tied a Major League record by stealing three bases in the same inning, swiping second, third and home against the Oakland A's in a 7-4 Brewers victory.

Outfielder Larry Hisle was the first Brewers player to record a hit in an MLB All-Star Game, knocking a pinch hit single in the 7th inning at San Diego Stadium in the 1978 Midsummer Classic.