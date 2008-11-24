Men's hockey vs MN-Duluth

The men's team tied and won Friday and Saturday at Minnesota-Duluth, leaving town with three points and some nice momentum.

Blake Geoffrion was named WCHA Offensive Player of the Week. On Friday, he scored back-to-back goals to come back from 2-1 down on MN-D - it was the third time in four games he put the puck in the net twice. Saturday night, he had the assist on Podge's goal.

Podge Turnbull returned to the ice and scored a great "poaching" goal coming out of the penalty box.

Michael Davies still seems to be MIA from the team and Mike Eaves had some interesting quotes about that. From the weekly presser:

QUESTION #6: Have you had talks with Michael Davies about where he’s at and what he needs to do to get himself back into a spot where he can be in the lineup, and what are those things he needs to do?

EAVES: Talked to Michael before we left. I’ll talk to him again today about what he needs to do. Nothing has changed. I think that Michael knows that he’s a very skilled young athlete, and I think that he understands we need more from him, not just power play points, and it’s a pretty interesting spot for young Michael right now. I think for the first time in his life he’s reevaluating what his talents are, where he needs to improve, and, first of all, not playing him in a couple games and then not taking him on the road trip, something that he’s looking himself in the mirror and asking himself, okay, what am I going to do about this situation now. So I’m sure Michael will respond the right now and be back in the lineup sooner than later.

__

A third member of the current recruiting class decommitted - this time it was Brock Montpetit.

Each time, the recruit has had a different reason - but three decommits has to be concerning for Eaves...

__