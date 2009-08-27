MoBlogging from tonight's Brewers game

×
Brewers formula for losing a game: just 3 runs on 10 hits and 9 left on while committing 3 errors = TEH SUXORS
Posted byNicole at10:51 PM
At least they learn quickly. Much better rundown there. Great move byEscobar to take over at third "Screw this, Im faster than all thesefools!"
Posted byNicole at10:41 PM
Awful break on the ball by Braun. Just a terrible read.
Posted byNicole at10:37 PM
Congrats to the teen in front ofus in the front row of Sec 207 who pulled a ball back from over therail when his friend biffed it. (more on this later)
Posted byNicole at10:27 PM
Oh my god Cam, the 1st 2 pitches were over your head and you struck out.
Posted byNicole at10:10 PM
Disgustingly awful error by Vargas, but holy hell were those some beautiful pitches to get the final two outs!
Posted byNicole at10:07 PM
Prince's OPS is over 1.000 after that HR in the 3rd
Posted byNicole at9:44 PM
Oh my lord Frank the Cat just dida half skip into a one armed windmill whip thing that seemed timed withI Dont Want To Lose Your Love - an air guitar solo!
Posted byNicole at9:17 PM
Found the key to Kendalls game - lean into it
Posted byNicole at9:11 PM
Prince's HR felt like it was in slo mo.
Posted byNicole at9:10 PM
Sitting just foul of wherePrince's HR went out and holy crap did that thing soar. Thought it wasa popout and then we all stood to see if it was fair or not.
Posted byNicole at9:09 PM
With Lopez out, why isnt Escobar leading off?
Posted byNicole at7:51 PM