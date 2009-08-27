MoBlogging from tonight's Brewers game

×

Brewers formula for losing a game: just 3 runs on 10 hits and 9 left on while committing 3 errors = TEH SUXORS

At least they learn quickly. Much better rundown there. Great move byEscobar to take over at third "Screw this, Im faster than all thesefools!"

Awful break on the ball by Braun. Just a terrible read.



Congrats to the teen in front ofus in the front row of Sec 207 who pulled a ball back from over therail when his friend biffed it. (more on this later)

Oh my god Cam, the 1st 2 pitches were over your head and you struck out.

Disgustingly awful error by Vargas, but holy hell were those some beautiful pitches to get the final two outs!

Prince's OPS is over 1.000 after that HR in the 3rd

Oh my lord Frank the Cat just dida half skip into a one armed windmill whip thing that seemed timed withI Dont Want To Lose Your Love - an air guitar solo!

Found the key to Kendalls game - lean into it

Prince's HR felt like it was in slo mo.

Sitting just foul of wherePrince's HR went out and holy crap did that thing soar. Thought it wasa popout and then we all stood to see if it was fair or not.

With Lopez out, why isnt Escobar leading off?