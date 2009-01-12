Reports: Brewers lock up Hardy, avoid arribtration

By Tom Haudricourt of the Journal Sentinel

Jan. 12, 2009 4:52 p.m. | The Brewers haven't officially announced it yet, but The Associated Press is reporting that shortstop J.J. Hardy has signed a $4.65 million deal for 2009, avoiding salary arbitration.

Hardy, 26, is in his second year of arbitration eligibility and made $2.65 million last season. He played in 146 games, batting .283 with 24 home runs and 74 RBI. He compiled 31 doubles.

Hardy became only the third player in club history to hit 20 or more homers twice in a season as a shortstop, joining Robin Yount and Jose Hernandez.

The Brewers have five players remaining in arbitration -- first baseman Prince Fielder, second baseman Rickie Weeks, right-handers Dave Bush and Seth McClung and rightfielder Corey Hart. Fielder and Hart are eligible for the first time.

____

On a seperate, but somewhat related note:

I got a mailer from the Brewers today advertising 9-packs.

Ryan Braun is on the cover.

Yovanni Gallardo, Manny Parra and Jason Kendall are pictured inside.

Prince Fielder was notably absent.

Was the PR department hedging their bets and not taking a chance that Prince would be traded this offseason?