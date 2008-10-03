Stats to back up my rants

Since September 6th, Corey Hart's stats:

Batting Average: .132

On Base Percentage: .159

Slugging Percentage: .197

On Base Plus Slugging: .356

Of course, the most shocking numbers are for Rickie Weeks. Sure, his botched routine play at first looks like it might become the Brewers version of Bill Buckner, but despite the feeling that Rickie's getting too much love from the managers, he's been splitting time fairly evenly with Ray Durham and his batting stats over the past 30 games are on par with, if not better, than anyone else on the team (I'm looking at you Prince and Braun):

Batting Average: .281

On Base Percentage: .395

Slugging Percentage: .547

On Base Plus Slugging: .942