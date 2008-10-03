Stats to back up my rants

Since September 6th, Corey Hart's stats:
Batting Average: .132
On Base Percentage: .159
Slugging Percentage: .197
On Base Plus Slugging: .356
Of course, the most shocking numbers are for Rickie Weeks. Sure, his botched routine play at first looks like it might become the Brewers version of Bill Buckner, but despite the feeling that Rickie's getting too much love from the managers, he's been splitting time fairly evenly with Ray Durham and his batting stats over the past 30 games are on par with, if not better, than anyone else on the team (I'm looking at you Prince and Braun):
Batting Average: .281
On Base Percentage: .395
Slugging Percentage: .547
On Base Plus Slugging: .942