‘25 for 25’ Toasts Jensen’s Silver Anniversary

October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel , Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987. For October 2012’s Gallery Night and Day, Jensen toasts his gallery’s silver anniversary with the exhibition “25 for 25.”

The exhibition features 25 artists Jensen has represented over the past 25 years. UW-Madison professor and painter Nancy Mladenoff produced Jensen’s first show (which sold out). UW-Madison MFA graduate Claire Stigliani contributes to the exciting exhibition with feminine images that parody fairy tales.

Former Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design professor Ann Gale began at Jensen’s gallery and later discovered national fame. Other familiar Milwaukee artists wishing Jensen well include Santiago Cucullu, David Niec and Jason Yi. Also on display will be works by Julian Schnabel, Garry Winogrand (1928-1984) and Lee Friedlander.

Dean Jensen Gallery hosts its Gallery Night event 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Jensen’s new book, Queen of the Air , will arrive in bookstores in spring 2013. This month, the Milwaukee Press Club will induct him into its Media Hall of Fame. What does Jensen think of these momentous occasions? He smiles and says, “It’s been a blast, and I’ve had the chance to write a few books along the way.”

Art Happenings

“20th Annual Dia de los Muertos Exhibition”

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

839 S. Fifth St.

Jose Chavez curates this annual exhibition celebrating the lives and memories of loved ones. An opening reception takes place 5-9 p.m. Oct. 19 and a traditional parade occurs 4-8 p.m. Nov. 2. For more information, visit www.wpca-milwaukee.org.

“Green”

Katie Gingrass Gallery

241 N. Broadway

The unique art exhibition “Green” pays tribute to nature. A portion of gallery sales will benefit the Urban Ecology Center. The exhibit opens with a 5-9 p.m. reception Oct. 11. For more information, visit www.gingrassgallery.com.