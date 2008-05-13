From May through August Wisconsin ’s summer art festivals offer unique art experiences at exciting outdoor venues. Each festival becomes an imaginative blend of fine art, cuisine, and entertainment that makes the most of the balmy seasonal weather. Choose from this array of exceptional summer festivals for the pure pleasure of admiring the artists or adding to an art collection.

May 16-17: Milwaukee International Art Fair 2008 at Polish Falcon, 801 E. Clarke St. Five local galleries participate together with international artists.

May 17-18: Once Upon a Quilt at Nicolet High School in Glendale . The extraordinary quilts from the First Stage Production The Quiltmaker’s Gift will be auctioned off along with a display of other fine art quilts.

June 1: Good Ole Summertime Art Fair at 56th Street and Sheridan Road in Kenosha . The 100-juried exhibitors display only original artworks.

June 7: Monument Square Art Fair on the Lake at Racine Civic Center Festival Park . This premiere show on Racine ’s lakefront presents 120 nationally known artists.

June 14: Sun Prairie Taste of Arts Fair in Kenosha at Sheehan Park on Linnerud Drive . The 130 juried exhibitors also host a Georgia O’Keefe celebration.

June 20-22: Lakefront Festival of the Arts at the Milwaukee Art Museum . Milwaukee ’s prestigious tradition on the shores of Lake Michigan features 172 juried exhibitors.

June 28-29: Ozaukee Strawberry Festival Fine Arts Fair at the Cedarburg Cultural Center on Washington Avenue . Sixty juried exhibitors from five surrounding states participate.

June 28-29: Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair in Downtown Spring Green along Jefferson Street . This 39th Annual Fair features 200 juried exhibitors.

July 12: Summer Arts in the Park Fine Arts Fair at Wisconsin Lutheran College , 88thand Bluemound Road , features 35 juried exhibitors.

July 12-13: Art Fair on the Square in Madison , around Capitol Square . This renowned festival boasts 480 juried exhibitors from around the country.

July 13: SouthShore Frolics Festival of Arts at South Shore Park in Bay View. This fun festival offering 70 juried exhibitors includes evening fireworks.

July 19-20: Outdoor Arts Festival in 608 New York Ave. , Sheboygan . This art fair surrounding the John Michael Kohler Arts Center hosts 135 juried exhibitors.

July 26: Third Annual Milwaukee Artist Market at the Milwaukee Art Museum . More than 80 emerging and established artists feature work that’s supported by 14 local arts organizations.

August 9-10: Morning Glory Fine Art Fair at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. This 34th annual event displays 140 juried exhibitors.

August 16,17:Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival on the shores of Lake Geneva in their historic downtown.This art fair showcasing 80 juried artists concludes a five-day festival.

August 16, 17:Oconomowoc Festival of Arts at Fowler Park , Oconomowoc. The 34th annual edition of this Southeastern Wisconsin favorite sponsors 120 juried exhibitors.

August 23-24:StonewoodVillage Art Fair, Stonewood Village on 177th and Capitol Drive , Brookfield . This newcomer to the art scene features 75 juried artists from the Midwest .

For a more complete listing of Wisconsin art fairs go to artsboard.wisconsin.gov.

A special note: The First Wisconsin Bank desires photos of Southeastern Wisconsin for their corporate office and is sponsoring a contest for college students. The deadline for photographic entries is May 16. Go to www.cidesigninc.com/entryform for further details.