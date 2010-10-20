The Hideaway may be off the beaten path, but that certainly doesn’t keep devotees from making the trek to Franklin for the restaurant’s stellar Buffalo wings. The plump pieces of poultry are dredged in homemade breading, fried and tossed in a customer’s choice of nine flavorful sauceswimpy, medium, hot, inferno, honey-mustard, barbecue, teriyaki, Thai-chili or jerk. Though these sizable wings are offered as an appetizer all week, it’s Wednesday’s 40-cent wing night that really draws a crowd.

The Hideaway Pub & Eatery

9643 S. 76th St.

414-525-1950

www.hideawaypubandeatery.com