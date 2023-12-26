New Year's Eve Guide 2023

× Expand Illustration by Tim Czerniakowski New Year's Eve Guide header

Music

The Rock and Roll Playhouse @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 11 a.m.

This family-friendly event features music of the Grateful Dead and more for kids with a “Noon Year’s Eve ball.” The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series hosted at historic music venues across the country, allows kids to play and sing while listening to songs from the classic rock canon.

Back to the Future with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra @ Bradley Symphony Center, 2:30 p.m.

Fans old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future like never before on a big hi-def screen with a full symphony orchestra performing Alan Silvestri’s dazzling musical score live in sync with the movie. Recharge your flux capacitor … and get ready to celebrate this unforgettable movie classic as you’ve never seen and heard it before.

Audiences will also hear 20 minutes of new music added by award-winning composer Silvestri to the film’s score especially for these unique live orchestra presentations.

From Brooklyn to Bandstand: The Music of Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow @ Sunset Playhouse, 7:30 p.m.

Johnny Rodgers and his special guests as they pay tribute to Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow. Then head out the front lobby doors with a complimentary split of champagne in time to ring in the New Year in your pajamas.

Nate Craig @ The Laughing Tap, 7:30 p.m.

Greet 2024 with a night of laughs and champagne at Milwaukee’s home for comedy, The Laughing Tap. Nate Craig’s resume includes gigs at the Hollywood Comedy Store, the NY Comedy Cellar and writing for MTV’s “Ridiculousness.”

Flux Pavilion w/So Down, OddKidOut, Nate Derus, Athenis @ The Rave/Eagles Club, 8 p.m.

Known as Joshua Steele to friends and family, Flux is a singer-songwriter, record producer and label owner who plays the drums, guitar, saxophone and piano. His achievements range from releasing his first vinyl at 19 years old to selling out the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado twice, notching up a UK top 10 hit with Sway and having Kanye West & Jay Z sample his dance floor anthem “I Can’t Stop.” Not bad for a guy who started out replaying jingles he’d heard on TV on his Casio keyboard.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades w/ Armchair Boogie and Dead Horses @ The Pabst Theater, 9 p.m.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades traditional bash rings in the New Year with plenty of guests. Expect an evening of folk, bluegrass, roots music with a few jams tossed in for good measure. Last year’s celebration felt like Milwaukee’s version of The Last Waltz.

St. Kate’s – The Arts Hotel

Musical entertainment, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Entertainment starts at 3 p.m.

Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets @ Waukesha Civic Theatre

The four guys—Reginald T. Kurschner, Joe Fransee, Tommy Lueck and Aaron Schmidt—are familiar faces to local theatergoers from their roles at Skylight, Northern Sky and other playhouses. Donning their dinner jackets, they sing doowop and the songs of musicals from long ago.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball @ Iron Horse Hotel, 9 p.m.

Put on your finest attire and an alluring mask for a night filled with live music, dancing and entertainment. As the clock strikes midnight, raise your glass to toast to new beginnings and share in the excitement of the countdown.

Non-Music

Beyond King Tut @ Baird Center, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Commemorating the discovery of King Tut’s tomb 100 years ago, the experience brings the National Geographic archives to life through a beautifully constructed and thoroughly informative exhibition. The power of technology, combined with cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery, whisks visitors on an immersive journey exploring the mysterious golden boy-king’s life that ventures beyond the mask.

Harlem Globetrotters @ Fiserv Forum, 1 p.m.

Since 1926 the Harlem Globetrotters have played over 26,000 basketball games. They undoubtedly have the longest winning streak in the history of sports.

A Milwaukee New Year’s tradition, Globetrotters take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan fun as they dribble, spin and dunk their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals.

Wild Lights Zoo Year’s Eve @ Milwaukee County Zoo, 5:30 p.m.

Start a new tradition for New Year’s Eve with the Zoo’s Wild Lights special event. Whether it’s date night with your special someone or a group outing with the family, Wild Lights offers a unique and glittery experience for. It’s the most wonderful time of the year to stroll along everyone a one-mile path glowing with animal-themed light displays and hundreds of thousands of shimmering lights. Wild Lights Zoo Year’s Eve is sure to become part of your festivities to ring in the New Year for years to come.

DJ Action

DJ Shawna

Betty Brinn Children's Museum, noon party

Discovery World for NYE MKE

DJ Megadon

‘90s NYE Party, Boone and Crockett, 9 p.m.

DJ Don B and DJ Jo-Z

Gold Reggaeton NYE Party, The Rave 9 p.m.

Stellar Spark Events

Flux Pavilion at Stellar Spark, The Rave, 8 p.m.