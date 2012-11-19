Dark Horse and “Copper: Season One

Dark Horse

The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse . Todd Solondz is masterful at thrusting audiences into uncomfortable situations many of us have experienced—or at least witnessed from a safe distance. Christopher Walken and Mia Farrow co-star as the parents and Selma Blair plays the reluctant love interest in this oddly moving tale of dysfunction.

“Copper: Season One”

The BBC series picks up where Gangs of New York ended—in the Big rotten Apple of the Civil War. Detective Corcoran (Tom Weston-Jones) prowls the Irish neighborhoods, dispatching cutthroats with Dirty Harry aplomb and defending the vulnerable, including African Americans and homeless children. Muddy, stinking Five Points is a suitably gritty backdrop in this unique police procedural from a time when procedure meant shoot first and shout “Police!” second.