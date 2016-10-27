Head to These Bars for Halloween

Photo by artjaro, FlickrCC

*All events are on Saturday, Oct 29 unless otherwise noted.

DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. Costume contests, drink specials and dance floor with smoke machine (they specifically call out the smoke machine a lot; must be a good one).

The restaurant puts on a “costume” every year for Halloween; last year they became a Chinese restaurant for the night. This year they'll become Hook, Line & Sinker, a seafood restaurant and bar. Expect lobster, shrimp and crab dishes. Costumes encouraged.

A vintage James Bond-themed party. Dress as your favorite Bond character and pay $5 cover and get cocktail specials. $100 to the best Bond costume. Live photobooth.

Wasteland, zombie-themed party with prizes for the best wasteland-related costume. Drink and shot specials plus Bounce the DJ. $5 cover.

This all-inclusive party features a parlor show, tarot card reading, palm reading, karaoke, costume contest, DJ, one drink and food buffet. Donate food to the Bay View Community Center Food Pantry, get a ticket for $15, otherwise $25 at the door.

Three floors of partying with a different DJ on each floor, at the Brass Alley, Evolution and The View. $1,500 in costume contest prizes to be given out. $10 cover.

Costume contest with people's choice and bartender's choice categories, DJ, and drink specials that include $5 zombies and $2 bloody Jell-o shots. No cover.

Cawl-o-ween bar crawl on Old World Third or in the Third Ward. Start at Buck Bradley's or The Irish Pub, then head to nearby bars. This is an organized event and your $20 ticket will get you $10 in gift cards, no cover or lines at any of the bars, drink specials and costume contest entry.

"Hamabee Halloween Pizza Zoo” starts after the end of the Cubs game (and Badgers game). $3 champagne, $4 sangria and free pizza after 10pm. Some of the proceeds go to gorilla conservation.

El Dia de los Muertos dinner with food by Get Them While They're Hot Tamales. Three course prix fixe menu including pozole and chicken mole. $16 in advance, $22 at door.

Saturday, live music by Dirtbike, costume contest, and flights of rum. On Sunday, a special bloody mary bar will be available until 6pm, plus Packer game specials, an oyster roast and pumpkin beers.

They are combining their official grand opening party and their Halloween party. Come dressed as any Chris Farley character and get a free sandwich, beer and shot. Free donuts, bacon and lots of drink specials.

DJs and costume contests on Saturday and Sunday nights. $1400 in prizes for the costume contest. Beer pong and drink specials. $5 cover.

Friday, a Dia de Los Muertos party with DJ, salsa dancing and special menu served until 1am. Best costume wins $80 gift card.

Friday and Saturday nights will have DJs, adult trick-or-treating, costume contest, games and drink specials.

Campy Halloween party. Prizes for best costumes plus $3 and $5 drink specials.

Read more Brew City Booze articles from Lacey Muszynski here.