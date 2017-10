Alterra adds to its growing café empire with a new location in Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). The building, which is also the new home of Alterra's baking operations, sits at a prime location where Kinnickinnic, Howell and Lincoln avenues meet. Expect to find the usual amenities like outdoor patio seating, sandwiches, all-day breakfast burritos and beverages galore. Alterra already feels very at home in this location.