Fajitas Grill Comes to Farwell and Brady

Bring on the fajitas! The Brady Street area has another newrestaurant in the Fajitas Grill (1673 N. Farwell Ave.), located in the former andshort-lived La Dolce Vita. The Moroccan theme is gone but the technofurnishings remain, creating an attractive interior. The service is more formalas well. Beyond a few appetizers, the menu is all about fajitas. They are madein nine different ways, with the least expensive option adding assorted freshvegetables to the usual cast of bell peppers and onions. The typical meatschicken,steak, pork and shrimpare all here. Something a little different are the fishfajitas (made with grilled haddock), scallop fajitas and fajitas suizas, whichadd melted Chihuahuacheese to the medley. Prices are at the upper end for casual fare, ranging from$15-$19. Lunches are considerably cheaper, with $8 fajitas as well as tacos andquesadillas that are not on the dinner menu.