Genghis Khan’s Do-It-Yourself Barbecue

There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. Genghis Khan generally sticks with familiar Chinese ingredients, from which you choose your own. For best results, carefully select the ingredients and several sauces. The price includes a buffet with spring rolls and ginger chicken wings, among other items. Diners can also order from a full Chinese menu. The reason most people visit, however, is for the do-it-yourself experience.