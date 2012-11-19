Genghis Khan’s Do-It-Yourself Barbecue

Short Orders

by

There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. Genghis Khan generally sticks with familiar Chinese ingredients, from which you choose your own. For best results, carefully select the ingredients and several sauces. The price includes a buffet with spring rolls and ginger chicken wings, among other items. Diners can also order from a full Chinese menu. The reason most people visit, however, is for the do-it-yourself experience.

 