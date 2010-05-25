The Savoy Returns

×

The Savoy Room at the Shorecrest Hotel was closedfor many months but reopened in March as the Savoy Piano Bar and Lounge. Nowthere is a black grand piano and the tablecloths are matching. The Art Decointerior looks more dazzling than ever. There also is a new casual menu. Thosewho remember the late Sally Papia’s steaks, veal and pastas might bedisappointed, but the budget-minded will love it. There are no entrees, justappetizers, salads, soup, sandwiches and personal pizzas. Think mozzarellamarina, Italian beef and shrimp salad. The most expensive item is an open-facesteak sandwich ($12.50). There also is a veal sandwich, a big piece of poundedand breaded veal that brings back memories of the old Savoy Room. While themenu is modest, the setting remains as elegant as ever. Weekdays host a happyhour with complimentary food. It’s an elegant setting with budget prices.