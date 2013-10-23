Serve. Taste. Give.

SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda, Pabst/Riverside Theaters and Turner Hall, and All Purpose will have one hour to create and serve a whole meal made from the six most-needed food bank items. A donation will be made in the winner’s name to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

A cash bar and dishes by other local restaurants, including Blue Jacket and Industri Café will be available for sampling too. All proceeds will benefit SERVE 60 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Rail Hall, 131 W. Seeboth St. in Walker’s Point. For tickets visit servetastegive.com or call 414-389-9906.