Short Orders (Haute Taco)

Brookfield’s Haute Taco (18905 W. Capital Drive) has been open for nearly a year. As you would expect, the specialty is gourmet tacos. The carne asada tacos are made with a quality of beef rarely found in such humble fare. The slow-cooked duck and braised short rib tacos take the Mexican specialty into another dimension. Some new varieties have recently been added to the menu, including chorizo verde, chipotle pork belly, lengua (tongue) and cornmeal-crusted calamari. The calamari includes an interesting fresh pineapple salsa, and the chorizo verde is actually green, with cilantro adding color to the spicy sausage. The pork belly is served with roasted onion and tomato.